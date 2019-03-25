Dua Lipa Bowling In a Pink Feather Dress and Metallic Stilettos Is My New Aesthetic

Hey, guys—just your friendly neighborhood Dua Lipa stan here to tell you that the singer is at it again (and I’m freaking out). We all know she’s a sartorial queen, but Dua Lipa just wore a pink feather dress and tall-as-the-heavens heels while—wait for it—bowling. This is up there with one of the most iconic moments of all time, and no one can change my mind. If Dua Lipa doesn’t add ‘bowling in heels’ to her resume, I freakin’ will. (Although I really doubt I could do that without falling on my face.)

While celebrating her boyfriend Isaac Carew’s birthday on Sunday night, Lipa and her friends hit up Croc bowling alley in London—without me (rude). Rather than wearing typical bowling garb, the singer donned a flamingo-esque pink feather dress—similar to the feather dress Kylie Jenner wore back in January. The dress itself wouldn’t have been too wild if Lipa had opted for bowling shoes in terms of footwear, but who are we even kidding? Dua Lipa never does anything by the book—including bowling. The singer decided to bowl in ridiculously tall metallic heels, which was honestly an accident waiting to happen. Amazingly, though, Lipa bowls in heels like a pro, and I don’t know why I’m surprised.

Like the true queen she is, Dua Lipa treated the bowling alley like a runway. And, other than the severe risk of injury, I fully support her decision to swap the classic bowling shoe for something a little (OK, a lot) less practical. It takes guts to approach a slick bowling lane in five-and-a-half inch heels, but if anyone can do it, it’s Dua Lipa. Please add this to my running (and already very extensive) list of surprising things Dua Lipa can pull off without even trying. Thanks so much.