Dua Lipa Wearing a Pink Puffer and Fuzzy Bucket Hat Is a Damn Winter Mood

There’s no denying it: It’s fucking cold outside, my dudes. All I want to do is curl up by a fire, put on the new season of Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and never leave my couch ever again. Unfortunately, most of us have to go outside at some point, so there’s just no way around this suffering. But, at least we have a winter vibes Instagram outfit from Dua Lipa to evoke that reaction of “Ugh. Same.” Wearing a chic puffer coat and fuzzy bucket hat (LOL to this trend still staying alive), Dua Lipa knows how I feel right now—which is, to say, cold.

With the slew of street style happening this winter, it’s seriously left us wondering how all these celebrities aren’t freezing their asses off in the cold. At least Dua Lipa has the common sense to wear a puffer coat around like the rest of us. If I see one more person wearing an open trench coat and no signs of teeth chattering, I’m going to implode. How is anyone staying warm? Why can’t you just look like giant puffs like the rest of us? Life is unfair.

I’d be remiss, though, if I didn’t mention the uncanny similarities between Dua Lipa and ’90s Britney Spears. You know that one outfit of Britney’s from 1999 where she’s leaving Disney World in a pink top and bucket hat? (If not, I’ve included it below for your ~viewing pleasure~.) Dua Lipa’s 2019 street style is basically the winter equivalent of this look. I can only hope she was subconsciously inspired by this iconic ’90s look.

Of course, once inside Good Morning America, Dua Lipa switched out of the cold-weather gear and slipped into a little polka dot mini dress for her appearance on the show. It makes sense, considering performing works up a major sweat, and if she wore the puffer coat on stage, I’d be concerned. This is all just to say that Dua Lipa knows how to dress for the damn temperature, and I’m thankful.