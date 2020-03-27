Now That Dua Lipa’s ‘Future Nostalgia’ Is Out, How Much Is the Singer Worth?

Our queen has returned with the stellar Future Nostalgia, which means, among many things, that Dua Lipa’s net worth is about to skyrocket. The 24-year-old British pop star’s second studio album was released on March 27 and was immediately met with glowing reviews—with some even claiming it to be 2020’s best pop album yet.

That universal acclaim won’t go without a hefty boost to Dua’s bank account. Now, the Kosovo-born star is bound to put much of that income back into her songwriting, as well as towards her charitable efforts around the world.

Dedicated fans know that Dua is especially passionate about the social welfare of her parents’ home country of Kosovo and neighboring Albania. In 2016, she and her father set up a foundation (the Sunny Hill Foundation) serving the Albanian community. She has even gone on to produce her own SunnyHill Festival, hosted in Pristina, Kosovo, to raise more money for the foundation (Miley Cyrus performed there in 2019).

Read on below to learn more about Dua’s income and net worth.

How does Dua Lipa make her money?

While she only began to earn mainstream success in 2017, Dua quickly emerged as a money-making machine thanks in part to her radio-ready hits and widespread streaming success. Her debut album landed at No. 5 on the UK charts when it was released in 2017, and hit later hit tracks like “Kiss And Make Up” with BLACKPINK only catapulted Dua into international stardom. By 2019, the emergent pop goddess had earned herself two Grammys and clocked four concert tours under her belt. So it’s safe to safe that the majority of Dua’s income comes from her musical success.

Yet Dua was also involved in other campaigns beyond music. The star had a brief stint as a model, though she ended that due to industry pressures.

How much has Dua Lipa made in 2020?

Reports published at the end of 2019 by HYPEBAE and CelebrityNetWorth suggest Dua Lipa was racking in about $6 million. Since then, it is projected that the star has already made an additional $2 million.

What is Dua Lipa’s total net worth?

Based off a projection by WealthyPersons, Dua Lipa is likely worth around $8 million as of March 2020—but with the release of Future Nostalgia, that number is only expected to grow.