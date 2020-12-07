Dua Lipa Wore A Literal Leaf & Made It Fashion

Houseplant-inspired fashion has been a major thing in recent years (who hasn’t owned a banana leaf print maxi dress at some point?) and it doesn’t seem to be going away anytime soon. Case in point: Dua Lipa’s leaf dress. The singer wore a black leather cut-out dress that looked like one big monstera leaf to the LOS40 Music Awards, where she took home awards for Best International Artist and Best International Album. In my opinion, she also won the award for Best Dressed by a long shot.

The inventive look—which served serious S&M monstera plant vibes—came courtesy of Dion Lee’s Spring 2021 collection. It was styled by Lorenzo Posocco, who regularly puts Lipa in Dion Lee, and it’s definitely the most playful take on an LBD the 2020 award show season has seen. Since red carpets are all but non-existent these days and performances are few and far between, there’s a lot more pressure for artists (and their stylists) to bring their A-game when they do step out.

Needless to say, Lipa always comes ready to serve and this leaf dress is just one example of her style prowess. For this ‘fit, which she wore during a medley performance of her hits “Levitating” and “Physical,” Lipa accessorized with fishnets, ankle boots and minimal jewelry. You don’t want to distract from this dress, after all. Though, you probably couldn’t if you tried!

As much as I’ve been loving houseplant-inspired fashion, leaf-printed fabrics are a bit played out, so this sexy twist on the monstera leaf as the dress itself is a breathe of fresh air. It’s also further confirmation that Dion Lee is definitely a designer to keep your eyes on, especially if you’re a fan of corsets.

In 2019, Lipa wore two other Lee-designed outfits that I still think about. There was the white, sheer jersey corset she wore to the ARIA awards (paired white high-waisted white underwear) and a black waist harness over a garter mini dress that had just enough thigh peeking out. The Australian designer was also the one who was responsible for the white bustier that Ariana Grande wore in the music video for her song “Positions.”

Bomb celeb fashion is hard to come by these days, but Lipa has been giving the people what they want. This monstera look is almost as good as the entire sparkly disco ball-inspired series of looks she wore for the Studio 2054 concert series, which included designs by Alexander Wang, Mugler and Versace. To be honest, I’m not sure her crystal-embellished Mugler jumpsuit can ever be topped, but this Dion Lee mini really is a strong contender.

This leather monstera dress is something that will probably be living in my mind rent-free for a very long time. Now if you’ll excuse me, I’ll be daydreaming of wearing my very own version, even if I’m just at home watering my plants.