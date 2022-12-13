Dua Lipa & Jack Harlow Are Dating After Her Split From Trevor Noah—He ‘Strongly Pursued’ Her After His Song

He once rapped he was “tryna do more with her than do a feature” and it seems the multi-Grammy-nominee is true to his word. After being spotted at lunch together, everyone is wondering if Dua Lipa and Jack Harlow are dating.

Harlow actually has a song on his 2022 album, Come Home the Kids Miss You, named after her, which was released in May. The 24-year-old revealed at the time he’d FaceTimed her to get “her blessing”. On The Breakfast Club podcast, he revealed that she hadn’t publicly responded to the song but privately, he reached out to her. “I played it for her because I didn’t want her to be blindsided by it or feel creeped out or anything,” he said. “If she’d said, ‘I hate it, I don’t want it to come out,’ it wouldn’t have come out.” He was then asked if he “fancied” her. “I admire her,” Harlow responded with a boyish grin. “When the song comes out, I think she’ll grow to appreciate it even more.” Here’s everything you need to know about Dua Lipa and Jack Harlow’s budding romance.

Are Dua Lipa & Jack Harlow Dating?

Dua Lipa and Jack Harlow are dating, according to sources quoted in Page Six, saying the pair have been in “constant communication” since November 2022. According to one insider, he “was very interested in her, and was going to strongly pursue [a relationship].” The source said he even flew to New York after her appearance at the Z100 Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden on Friday, December 9. The following day, a witness said they spotted Harlow and Lipa arriving separately at a restaurant in the Meatpacking District. Apparently, they were doing their best not to be seen and slipped into a private entrance before leaving separately. According to another source close to Harlow, “he is going to do his best, as he has always been a fan of her.”

The desire for privacy is certainly not a new thing for Lipa, who spoke of her past relationship with Anwar Hadid during an interview with British Vogue in February 2021. “We have all these incredible memories and experiences, and if there’s something that we want to share together, then OK that’s fun,” she said. “But at the same time, we’re quite private—we’ll only show you as much as we want you to see.”

She continued, “It’s a little bit of give and take, trying to find the right balance of being so excited and being in love, and wanting to share that with the people around me, but at the same time not wanting to put too much out there. I want to be able to just be happy in this relationship without having other people’s opinions.”

How did Dua Lipa & Jack Harlow meet?

Dua Lipa and Jack Harlow met in person for the first time at the Variety Hitmakers Brunch in Los Angeles in late November 2022, where she was honored as a Hitmaker of The Year alongside Elton John. Harlow’s record label Atlantic Records, meanwhile, was acknowledged as the Label of the Year. Harlow and Lipa were photographed looking friendly and physically affectionate toward each other.

The news of their romance comes a few months after the British-Albanian pop star was seen getting cozy with former Daily Show host, Trevor Noah. On September 28, 2022, Lipa and Noah were spotted at Miss Lily’s in the East Village in New York City. An eyewitness told the Daily Mail, which obtained pictures of the two eating together and hugging each other: “They were quietly sat away from everyone else at the restaurant. It was clear they were into each other and sat close together throughout the meal. They left together and walked, stopping for long embraces and on the second kiss with hugs.”

Noah made an appearance on Lipa’s podcast, At Your Service, where he said: “It really feels like that one of the greatest gifts and curses of being successful in the entertainment industry is that you get to meet some of the most interesting people in the world, but then if you’re successful enough, you never get to see each other. … So it’s nice to see you like this, I guess, for a change.” But according to a source quoted in Page Six, “They haven’t spoken since.”

In her podcast episode that aired on October 7, 2022, Lipa discussed with fellow pop star Charli XCX how her past relationships affected her and how much she was enjoying being single. “For me, this is the first year I’ve not been in a relationship for a very long time,” she said. “It’s been really great to just be alone and only think about myself and kind of be quite selfish, which I’ve never really had the opportunity to do. But when you find someone that really softens you and calms you down. I think it is the Leo thing—it makes a big difference.”

Lipa opened up about why she’s always been a romantic in an interview with Elle UK in 2018. “I’m such a firm believer in love. I blame my parents for that because they have a really good relationship and I think they’ve set my standards high,” she said at the time. “Life is too not short not to say ‘I love you.’ As much as I tell myself not to rush into things or be careful to say ‘I love you’ too fast without really knowing if there’s any substance in the relationship, I think it’s really important to go with your gut.”

While she’s always been a romantic, Lipa enjoys being single, too, because it frees her time up for other things in her life. “When I’m single, I end up having so much more time to do a lot of other stuff,” she said. “I think you learn so much more about yourself when you’re completely alone and you have no one to go to for help for certain things. You learn to rely on yourself in a different way.”

