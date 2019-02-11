Dua Lipa’s Grammys Look Is Just as Electric as Her Nominated Single

From so-tall-they’re-practically-pants boots to a new obsession with giant fluffy hats, Dua Lipa has been serving us some serious looks this year. In 2018, the singer attended the Grammys after party in a beautiful white dress, but this year, we got to witness what she brings to the actual Grammys red carpet. Dua Lipa’s 2019 Grammys outfit exceeded all of my expectations. The singer wore a floor-length silver gown on the red carpet, and I think she should win an award based on this look alone.

Dua Lipa arrived at the Grammy Awards wearing a metallic silver gown so mesmerizing, I couldn’t keep my eyes off of it. The stunning gown sparkled under the lights of the myriad camera flashes that lined the red carpet—and had some fans calling her a high-fashion version of Wonder Woman. Part glittery silver fabric, part shiny pewter silk, the gown was the perfect look for Lipa’s Grammys debut.

Though some say metallics are best left un-accessorized, Lipa understands the power of a diamond (or two). The singer paired her magnificent silver gown with an equally magnificent chunky diamond necklace—glistening with every step she took.

Dua Lipa is nominated this year for Best Dance Recording (for “Electricity”) and—cue that feeling when the universe gets something right—Best New Artist. While Dua Lipa may not feel super new to us (I’m sorry, where was her Grammy for “IDGAF”?!), she’s technically a new artist. In the category with Bebe Rexha and Greta Van Fleek, Lipa is amongst seriously talented artists—and she totally deserves to be there.