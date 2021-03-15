Dua Lipa Was Our Disco Dream Girl During Her Grammys Performance & We’re Here for It

Come on loves, it’s time to talk about the absolute perfection that was Dua Lipa’s performance at the 2021 Grammys! The 25-year-old pop starlet decided to sing a medley of her best hits for this year’s show, and let’s just say that we’re keeping the video of her performance on repeat until further notice.

The London-born singer first took the virtual Grammys stage dressed in a stunning magenta gown to perform her TikTok hit, “Levitating,” before switching into a glittery, oversized blazer dress and boots to match. She was also joined by rapper DaBaby for his feature on the track, just moments after his own performance. Dua later stripped out of her blazer and unveiled a sparkly two-piece costume that gave us true 80s dancefloor vibes to perform a rendition of “Don’t Start Now.”

In case her performance didn’t already make it clear, Dua is one of the night’s leading ladies. She is nominated in six separate categories, including Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Pop Duo Performance, and Best Pop Vocal Album. Dua’s hit “Don’t Start Now” is what earned most of her nods in the song categories listed above, whereas her 2020 album Future Nostalgia, got her nominations for every album category.

The “Physical” singer, who already has two Grammy Awards to her name, reflected on what it means to her to be nominated in so many categories again. “Sometimes when you say it out loud, it’s a bit unbelievable and I’m a little bit overwhelmed,” Dua told Entertainment Tonight‘s Keltie Knight on Tuesday, March 9. “I mean, it’s bonkers, it’s mind-blowing, it’s amazing… These things really only happen in your dreams, so I feel like, well, I’m hoping no one is going to wake me up and be like, “All right, time for school!’ or something.”

In 2019, Dua nabbed her first Grammy wins for Best New Artist and Best Dance Recording for her song, “Electricity.” Two years later, she says these awards “pushed” her to work even harder for her fans. As she told ET, “I’m like, OK, I got to prove that I deserve to be here.” And prove herself, she did.

The 63rd GRAMMY Awards is broadcasting live on CBS at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Sunday, March 14, 2021.

