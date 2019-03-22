Dua Lipa Is Everyone’s Goth Girlfriend In This Outfit

Surprise, surprise—I’m here again to talk about the love of my life, Dua Lipa. Honestly, the singer is constantly shocking me with what she wears and how good she looks in said outfits—even though she always wears something interesting and always looks good. You’d think I’d be used to it by now, but when Dua Lipa wore a goth-inspired outfit on Thursday, I was thoroughly unprepared to love it as much as I did.

Hanging out in the studio (maybe recording something new?? *prayer hands emoji*), Lipa donned a black Vetements sweatshirt dress, tall-ass black boots and a white belt bag (read: chic fanny pack). With the caption “goth gf in the studio,” the singer referenced the goth girlfriend meme, which was widely used to describe Grimes standing next to Elon Musk at the 2018 Met Gala. Even though the nickname was definitely used to poke fun at Grimes, but Dua Lipa happily embraced it—or, like, was making fun of herself, which is a bold move I respect. Either way, Lipa looked cool, so whether or not she was turning herself into a meme is beside the point.

Whatever inspired Lipa to dress in a goth-inspired ensemble is beyond me, but I hope it’s because she’s been listening to the 1980s songs “Release the Bats” by The Birthday Party or “This Corrosion” by The Sisters Mercy. (Honestly RIP to the incredible band names of the 1980s. No one is as creative anymore.) I’ve never thought Dua Lipa to be the type who’s into post-punk goth rock, but the more I think about it, maybe it’s been her secret identity all along. I wouldn’t even mind if her new music matched her recent sartorial choices a little—but I stop the buck at “screamo” music, K? Not even Dua Lipa can pull that one off.