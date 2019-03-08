Dua Lipa’s Space-Inspired Outfit Is Totally Out of This World

My life is quickly becoming an ode to Dua Lipa, but I’m not really mad about it. The singer has proven time and time again that her style is truly a gift to as all—TBT to the multiple times she wore boots taller than I am!—and her most recent look only reaffirms my love for this gal’s sartorial choices. Quite frankly, the outfit Dua Lipa wore to the Global Awards on Thursday was, shall I say, out of this damn world.

The singer arrived to the Global Awards in London wearing a space-inspired neon green and black ensemble. Honestly, it looks a little like a child’s Halloween costume meets Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century—but, like, in a cool way. The ruffled, one-strap top flowed on top of super-tight matching leggings, which even covered Lipa’s shoes. I had to double-check to make sure the Global Awards were, indeed, in London, because Dua Lipa looked like she just stepped out of a (very chic) spaceship. I just wish someone would have turned out the lights so I could see whether or not the ensemble glowed in the dark.

Of course, to complete the ensemble, Dua Lipa rocked green eye makeup and neon green earrings. (She’s nothing if not committal to her ~lewk~.) And maybe all that neon was a good choice, because everyone in the Global Awards audience could see her as she accepted the awards for both Best British Artist or Group and Best Female Artist. The recent Grammy-winner just added two new awards to her collection, and I really hope they keep coming. Not only because Dua Lipa is a true star and deserves all the awards, but because I just really, really love seeing her outfits. And if that’s wrong, I don’t want to be right.