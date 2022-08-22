Dua Lipa Wore The Smallest Bra I’ve Ever Seen To Celebrate Her Birthday In Ibiza

Scroll To See More Images

Birthdays are obviously a clear, important measure of time and progress but nothing solidifies an era quite like a birthday outfit. A birthday outfit is an opportunity to choose a signature look or a singular trend and make it an age-defining fashion statement. If your birthday is coming up or you’re just looking for some fashion inspiration, look no further than Dua Lipa’s crystal bra birthday look—it was sexy, shiny, teeny-tiny and made a big impact.

Dua Lipa celebrated her 27th birthday on August 22nd and spent the weekend with friends in Ibiza, Spain—a notorious party destination. While I unfortunately didn’t get an invite to the party (a girl can dream), I did get a front-row seat to the singer’s birthday fashion moments via her highly-aesthetic Instagram posts.

The Levitating singer brought the sparkle to her own party with a barely-there crystal bra top. To sum up the entire look, instead of Marc by Marc Jacobs, it was Dua Lipa by Marc Jacobs—the entire look (besides a few accessories) was straight off of the Marc Jacobs Fall/Winter 2022 runway. If you recognize the show, it may be because Bella Hadid walked in it with a very dramatic haircut. While the runway version of the ensemble comes off as a bit intimidating and very high fashion, Dua Lipa made the ensemble her own with more casual styling (and dramatic poses for pictures of course). She gave us street style meets island style and absolutely nailed it.

For his Fall/Winter 2022 collection, Marc Jacobs created a few versions of the shimmery bra top but Dua Lipa opted for the silver deep-v version. Dua Lipa paired the itsy bra top with a long white cargo skirt that helped balance out the proportions of the ensemble and a matching oversized cargo jacket. Speaking of proportions, it’s impossible not to notice the massive sky-high platform heels on Dua Lipa’s feet. The Mary Jane-style heels are a signature style for the brand (and now a signature style for Dua Lipa as far as I’m concerned). The shoes are without-a-doubt at least five inches tall—I guess Dua Lipa takes growing up very literally.

As for accessories, the singer put her own spin on the look with a western belt and matched a white and silver Bottega Veneta bag with the rest of her outfit. She wore her waist-length hair down and straight with a simple center part and kept her makeup natural with a cherry red lip.

I’m not sure if there was a dress code for the birthday party, but Dua Lipa’s friends in attendance, which included models Sarah Lysander and Rosie Viva, certainly seemed to get the sparkly memo. They matched the singer’s casual-cool vibe and silver and white color scheme with a sequined micro-mini skirt and camo slip dress.

Dua Lipa’s birthday party look has fully inspired me to set an outfit theme for all future parties and events. Happy Birthday Dua—I can’t wait to see what you wear for your birthday next year!