Dua Lipa’s Checkered Crochet Bikini Just Sparked Two Trends In One

For most of us, summer is so close (give or take six months), but if you’re in Miami, summer has already arrived. Miami is the best city to spot early swimwear trends and curate your warm-weather mood board—as long as you can keep warm-weather jealousy at bay! And spoiler alert: the star of your mood board is going to be Dua Lipa’s myriad crochet bikini moments.

Earlier this month, Dua Lipa took a breather between shows for her Future Nostalgia Tour and treated the South Beach sand as her personal runway. While this may have been her 2022 swimwear debut, Dua Lipa is no stranger to starting spring bikini trends. You may remember when Dua Lipa’s crochet bikini broke the internet (and probably a few hearts) last August? She went viral for wearing what might have been the tiniest bikini top in existence, and she’s ready to do it again with a fiery orange crochet number.

Dua Lipa was spotted rocking two trends at once in a checkered crochet bikini by the brand Memorial Day. The knitwear brand is a favorite amongst celebrities and is often sold out. Luckily, there are plenty of crochet and checkered bikini options that resemble the style, so you can dive into the trend before you dive into a pool somewhere (more on that later).

While we’ve got you covered on Dua-inspired bikini options, it’s going to take a little (or a lot) of extra work to nab her beach bag. Lipa carried a sold-out tote from the Loewe X Spirited Away collection, which originally retailed for almost $3,000.

While I wouldn’t risk getting a sold-out investment piece covered in sand, I would follow in Dua Lipa’s footsteps by upgrading my flip flops to a pair of flatforms—one of spring’s biggest shoe trends. An important element of any great beach looks is accessories—and taking things one step further, it looks like Dua Lipa took some style inspo from Hailey Bieber and added a body chain to her look, too.

But before I copy every little detail of her look, I need to start with the main attraction—a checkered crochet swimsuit. Below, a few of our favorites that fit the bill.

What’s better than nailing both trends in one? Getting them on sale! Frankies Bikini’s has a Dua-approved bikini in green and pink color combinations. Make sure to get the matching cheeky bottoms.

Not into the checkerboard print but loving Dua’s texture? Bring a little of your own sunshine to the beach with this Cult Gaia orange and yellow crochet bikini top. Pair it with denim shorts or the matching crochet bottoms.

If you feel vice-versa—you love the pattern but want a classic material—then this bright bikini set from Amazon is perfect for a pool-side party. The full set is also a great deal at just $27.