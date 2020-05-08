Dua Lipa’s Peace Sign Corset Is A Fun Take On Summer’s Sexiest Top

Temperatures are heating up, and frankly, we’re looking for ways to make our mirror selfies and backyard Instagram photoshoots stand out. Just because we’re all stuck at home right now doesn’t mean we can’t also wear some seriously killer ensembles—and one Dua Lipa has just blessed us with summer’s sexiest top: the corset. Dua Lipa and the corset trend are a match made in heaven, and her most recent look is proof you can have fun with it. If you think corsets have to feel like lingerie in red and black hues, think again. Corset tops are available in so many fun colors and patterns, making them perfect for all of our summer wardrobes.

Bringing us all into the weekend with some major style inspo, Dua Lipa posted her latest corset look while lounging in the backyard. The graffiti-esque design is a playful take on the classic corset top, and we couldn’t be more ready to try it out ourselves. Forget everything you thought you knew about corsets, because Dua Lipa has schooled us all and made the trend perfect for warm weather outfits. Pair one with jeans, cut-offs or your favorite midi skirt. There’s no wrong way to try this fun summer trend.

Of course, this isn’t the first time we’ve been blessed by a Dua Lipa corset look. The singer previously wore a bold green corset while sipping some wine outside. (A mood!!) If you’re looking for a simpler way to wear the trend this summer, let this ensemble be your guide. You can go with a patterned corset top or a solid one and still rock the trend all season long.

To get you started on your corset top journey, we picked out a few summery options you can shop now. Try them out in our own backyard before wearing them out in the world later this summer. You might be surprised how much you end up loving this fashion trend.

1. Owned The Night Bustier

This pretty blue corset has a fun floral pattern that’s perfect for summer. It’s sleeveless, too, so you can get an even tan on those shoulders while doing the #mirrorchallenge in your backyard. (It’s the little things.)

2. Lace-Up Corset

Not only does this corset give us total Romeo & Juliet vibes, but the sleeves are a fun Victorian-esque detail. Pair this cream corset top with high-waisted ripped jeans or cut-offs for a fun mix of hyper-feminine and grunge.

3. Structured Corset Top

This summery corset top comes in a gorgeous print that’s reminiscent of classic toile. It pairs well with white jeans, your favorite midi skirt or cropped wide-leg pants for a breezy warm weather look.

4. Vintage Floral Corset

If you’re looking to really pack a punch with your corset top look, this hot pink floral number is for you. You can wear it with high-waisted light-wash jeans and strappy heels for an effortlessly chic look this summer.

