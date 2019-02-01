Dua Lipa’s Glitter Cage Dress Is Giving Me BDSM ‘Gone with the Wind’ Vibes

We’ve established that Dua Lipa can pull off anything (including a giant puffer coat zipped up around her face). She’s the type of celebrity who looks cool and relatable in whatever she wears, no matter how ridiculous or eclectic. And Thursday night was no exception, as Dua Lipa stepped out in a cage dress that was equal parts BDSM and Gone with the Wind. (An exceptionally strange aesthetic—but hey, it worked.)

At the world premiere of the new film Alita: Battle Angel in London, Dua Lipa wore what can best be described as some sort of black and white glittery birdcage. With a striped bodice and open cage-like skirt, the Armani Prive gown was the perfect combination of glam and edginess—not to mention just a hint of BDSM. First of all, there’s the hoop-skirt, birdcage-esque vibe of the outfit, which reminds me of a costume straight out of Gone with the Wind. But the ensemble is also incredibly sexy (I mean, the entire skirt of the dress is see-through). IDK why this seemingly ill-advised combination works, but somehow, it does. Like I said, Dua Lipa can make anything look effortlessly cool.

Even though Dua Lipa isn’t in the movie Alita: Battle Angel (her single “Swan Song” is featured in the film), she certainly dressed for the theme. Slicked back hair, sharp, pointy earrings ready to slice and dice, Jimmy Choo heels that could double as weapons—the singer looks exactly how I’d expect a “battle angel” to look. Maybe BDSM and Gone with the Wind actually combine perfectly to create a kickass machine-fighting battle angel. I’d place my bets on Dua Lipa for sure.

Whatever vibe she was actually going for, Dua Lipa looked hot, which is all anyone can ask of a movie premiere red carpet ensemble. Just ask her boyfriend, Isaac Carew—he couldn’t keep his eyes (and occasionally his hands) off of her all night. Same, Isaac. Same.