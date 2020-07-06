Dua Lipa’s Black String Bikini Proves Minimalist Swimwear Can Be Chic AF

Scroll To See More Images

Sometimes, I get a little overwhelmed by the Wild West of swimwear trends—I mean, from neons to cutouts to belted silhouettes, there’s definitely a lot going on, don’tcha think? That said, taking it back to basics can sometimes result in the best looks of all. Exhibit A? Dua Lipa’s black string bikini from White Fox Swim. Not only is she rocking 2020’s string bikini trend, she’s making it her own by sticking with her classic grungy-cool-girl vibes. Black is forever moody-chic, y’all.

In the ultimate summer power move, Lipa took to Instagram to post a three-slide carousel of herself absolutely slaying in her black string bikini. The first shot is an over-the-shoulder, look-back-at-it booty pic, next is a looking-down-on-you angle and the grand finale is an artsy arm-over-head pose that showed off both her tattoos and the St. Lucia view behind her.

Suddenly, all my over-the-top swimsuits seem trendy AF, and I’m desperate for a simple, classic, effortless black bikini. Will it make me as hot as Dua Lipa? Probs not, but I’ll be damned if I don’t at least try.

Lipa’s look is by White Fox Swim, and while her Newport Bikini Top is unfortunately sold out, the matching Vacay Bottoms are still available in a few sizes (!). The bikini overall costs about $70, but if you can’t hold out to see if the matching top restocks, you can always shop similar black string bikinis below, including another cute White Fox Swim option.

Swimwear is so personal, and you should wear whatever you feel best in, but if you do choose to copy Lipa’s chic all-black vibes and have an Instagram photoshoot of your own, you can check out a few cute options below. Thanks for the inspo, Dua!

1. White Fox Swim Moana Top & Maui Bottoms

The Moana Black Rib Bikini Top and Maui Black Rib Bottoms from White Fox Swim make for a great alternative to Dua Lipa’s actual WFS bikini.

2. Swimsuits For All Elite Black Triangle Bikini

The Elite Black Triangle Bikini from Ashley Graham’s recent Swimsuits For All collection is a great choice if you love string bikini vibes but want just a liiiiiittle bit more coverage on bottom.

3. Sociala Triangle Bikini Set

This Sociala Triangle Bikini Set is so affordable at just under $25—and you can shop it fast via Amazon Prime. Yes, please.