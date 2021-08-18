Dua Lipa Just Wore What I Assume Is The World’s Smallest Crochet Bikini

Scroll To See More Images

In the wide world of swimwear, I’m certainly no hater when it comes to skimpy bikinis. Personally, I like a good thong-style bottom or risqué triangle top! But of all the stringy swimsuits celebs have flexed on the ‘Gram this Hot Girl Summer, none compare to Dua Lipa’s latest crochet bikini. Somewhere in the world, the granny that knitted this is shook to her core.

OK, so her suit is more likely from a trendy brand than a crochet-loving grandma, but still! Lipa’s suit features a white daisy on a small circle of pink yarn over one breast and a green weed leaf on a yellow circle of yarn over the other. Aside from a lone yellow string, that’s it! That’s the entire top! The bikini comes courtesy of GCDS’s SS21 collection, but it’s unfortunately sold out on their website.

The bottoms offer a little more coverage, with yellow ties at each side and a brown crochet center with a rainbow knitted on top. Keeping with the rave girl aesthetic, Lipa styled her suit with some oversized Pink Blow Pilot sunnies also from GCDS, camp-inspired colorful beaded necklaces and bracelets, some bubble rings for good measure and massive orange star-shaped earrings (Pssst, SHEIN has them in pink for just $2 bucks).

The whole look is pool party perfection—TBH, I thought I was ready for full-on fall, but this ‘fit just reminded me why summer fashion is supreme. The colors! The accessories! The vibes!

Dua Lipa’s street style and red carpet looks are always strong, but her beach attire is no joke, either. This is one of multiple fire swimsuits we’ve seen from her this summer, whether she’s rocking a super-hot minimalist string bikini or something extra AF like like her latest look.

One of my personal favorites from her was this navy, off-the-shoulder puff-sleeved bikini, which had a large gem at the center of the bust. Big Princess of the Pool vibes!

That said, I’m loving how classic she and her friends look in these simple black bikinis. Dare I say BFF goals?

And of course, just as good as Lipa’s swimsuit game is her coverup collection. This brightly patterned men’s shirt adds a playful touch to her beachy look!

And of course, Lipa knows no bikini ensemble is complete without TikTok’s must-have summer accessory: a cowboy hat in a standout hue.

See what I mean when I say Lipa is queen of the bikini?! When it comes to a beach day, boat party or just chilling poolside, she never wears the same ‘fit twice. And I love her for that! As summer winds down, we’re experiencing the last of days like this, so making them count with your most fire OOTDs is essential. For both your memories and your Instagram feed!

Shout out to Lipa for always inspiring me to get creative with fashion—and now, to take up crochet. If this suit stays out of stock, I’m just going to have to make one myself! BRB, heading to the craft store for yarn.