Dua Lipa Just Shared What It’s Like Being Stuck in a ‘Random Airbnb’ With BF Anwar Hadid

When lockdown measures began around the world, many people—including artists—got stuck in places they never intended to stay at. And among those displaced are Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid, social distancing at an Airbnb in London. The 24-year-old pop songstress and her 20-year-old model boyfriend were essentially stranded at the rental after a “flood” in her own U.K. apartment—but their stay has been surprisingly “fine.”

“Both my boyfriend and I are quite used to making anywhere a home. We travel a lot, so this is fine,” she said during an interview with Good Morning Britain on April 1.

The pair have been keeping busy, despite having to stay indoors for most of their days. “It’s been really, really good. We’re good at doing our things, then coming together when we want to watch a movie, or play a game, or do some painting, or go on our one daily walk,” Dua explained. (We wonder if they’ve tried doing another matching mani with all their spare time).

For Dua, however, her own “things” probably include promoting her new album Future Nostalgia—all from the comfort of her “random Airbnb” rental. “This is probably a weird time to put music out,” she said of the album, which was released on March 27. “So I hope it takes your mind off whatever is going on in the background and outside and gives you a moment of joy.”

Still, the Grammy-winning star is taking a much-needed reprieve from the pressures of the music industry to reconnect with her friends and family. “I think, ‘Now is the time to make all those calls that you’ve been putting on the backburner,'” she told host Lorraine Kelly.

She’s taken her own advice, setting up evening Zoom dates with her squad. Of spending (virtual) time with them, Dua says, “There are family members all over the world that I haven’t had a chance to call and talk to because I’ve been so busy promoting the record and traveling, whereas now I have so much time I’ve just been making all those phone calls and catching up with everyone, so that’s been really lovely.”