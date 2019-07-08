Dua Lipa & Anwar Hadid Are Very Much A Thing—Apparently

Everyone is finding romance this summer and we’re hype. Now, these Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid dating rumors and kissing photos are being plastered across the internet, and it’s super adorable. Though neither party has confirmed (or denied) the status of their burgeoning romance, the photos say it all. The 23-year-old singer was spotted making out with Gigi and Bella Hadid’s younger brother at a music festival in London and it was extremely adorable.

The singer and the model were vibing at the British Summer Time Hyde Park music festival where they listened to the acts with their arms wrapped around each other. According to People, things between the pair kicked off several weeks ago when they crossed paths at Anwar’s 20th birthday party.

Since her breakup with her on-again, off-again boyfriend of five years, Isaac Carew, just after this year’s Met Gala, the “IDGAF” songstress has been pretty low-key about her romances. Though tabloids were claiming that she was linked to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin–the pair quickly shut that down.

“Contrary to reports in some press today, we would like to confirm that Chris Martin and Dua Lipa did not kiss at Glastonbury and are just friends,” Martin’s spokesperson told the Daily Mail. “They were both in the same area of the festival with a larger group of friends.”

Anwar has been connected to Kendell Jenner (who is apparently having her own sizzlin’ summer romance.) He was also linked to actress Nicola Pelta for some time.

For now, it looks like these two are ready for a red hot summer.