DSW’s 40% Off Sandals Sale Is The Perfect Way To Complete Your Summer Wardrobe

Sandals for summer are obviously a must-have, but sometimes I think we all forget just how good wearing them can feel—rather than stuffing our feet into sneakers or booties. I love a good chunky sneaker and animal print bootie as much as the next person, but sandals allow us all to let our pedicures shine and our feet actually feel the breeze. And thankfully, the DSW May 2020 sandal sale has truly come at the perfect time. The weather is starting to heat up, and even though many of us are stuck indoors, taking a walk in a pair of sandals can help create a sense of normalcy. Whether you wear these on-sale sandals on a trip around the block to walk your dog or on the beach later this year, you’re sure to get that all-so-wonderful summer feeling.

Luckily for all of us, every pair of sandals from the DSW site is 40 percent off right now. I don’t have summer sandal money just burning a hole in my pocket, so I have to be careful about the prices on these babies. That’s why these ~summer sales~ are so important to me. Brands typically start releasing their fall collections way before the leaves begin to change, so most summer-ready pieces go on sale early AF. That means that you can score clothes and shoes to wear for the next several months at last season’s prices. It’s a dream come true, honestly, and I’m ready to snag all the DSW sale summer sandals (Say that five times fast.) I can while the gettin’ is good.

To help you get your summer shoe arsenal prepped and ready, we’ve rounded up 10 of our favorite on-sale pairs of sandals from DSW right now. Be sure to use the code SUNNY40 in your cart to make sure the 40-percent-off discount is applied. You might also want to make some room in your closet, too, because this sale is hotter than the summer temperatures.

1. Arizona Slide Sandal

Birkenstock sandals might actually be the quintessential summer shoe. And while they’ve previously been considered the perfect sandal for outdoor activities, this white pair would look good with just about any casual warm weather ensemble.

2. Vivian Sandal

Who could ever resist the adorable combination of summer-ready yellow and on-trend animal print? This flat sandal is ready to go on every summer adventure with you—or just look really amazing in an Instagram photo.

3. Vinniee Sandal

If you’re looking for the perfect summery statement sandal, allow us to introduce this gorgeous heel from Kelly and Katie. The palm fronds pattern screams vacation vibes, and will be the perfect addition to your summer wardrobe

4. Tavin Sandal

The combination of on-trend thong design and square toe make this black snake print heeled sandal the perfect warm weather shoe option. You can pair these sandals with just about anything in your summer arsenal, but they’d look especially cute with a fun midi dress!

5. Reesera Sandal

Not only is the gorgeous hot pink croc print on this pair of heels hard to pass up, but the flared heel is majorly on-trend for summer 2020. For a pop of color in any summer look, you can’t go wrong with these gorgeous pink heels.

6. Bella Espadrille Wedge Sandal

For a more neutral look, try these clear strap wedge sandals. Clear shoes were a huge trend in 2019, and that’s set to continue into summer 2020. Plus, these wedges pair well with everything from shorts to sundresses.

7. Danalea Espadrille Platform Sandal

This espadrille platform sandal takes the classic neutral vibe of a summer sandal and amps it up ten notches. The little jewel details bring these sandals to an entirely new level, and are a fun summery option for anyone looking to get a little extra this season.

8. Priska Sandal

Get a little wild this summer with some fun animal print paired with summer-perfect coral. This cute statement sandal is one that you’ll likely get more use out of than you might think. Animal print is basically a neutral at this point, so go ahead and wear these sandals with some fun florals.

9. Marona Espadrille Wedge Sandal

A classic black espadrille wedge is a summer must-have. This pair would look amazing with your favorite sundress while walking along the beach or posing in your backyard wearing a cute swimsuit and sunnies.

10. Willmena Sandal

If you’re a fan of snake print, you can rest in the knowledge that it’s going nowhere. Snake print continues to trend for summer 2020, so go ahead and snag a pair of heels with the animal print. These colorful snake print heels are a fun and unique way to wear the trend this season.

