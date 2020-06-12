Shop These 10 Pairs Of Sandals (& More!) For 50% Off At DSW Right Now

Scroll To See More Images

As we all start to venture outdoors—Can you believe?!—there’s one thing on our minds: What do we even wear right now? For those who are attempting to figure out how to start dressing in actual clothes rather than sweats this summer, the DSW June 2020 sandal sale is here to help. After all, many of us spent the past several months only wearing slippers, so there’s a pretty good chance you’re in need of some cute new shoes for summer. And what better than chic sandals at 50% off from DSW’s can’t-miss selection?

Though the weather is heating up, thankfully, so are the deals. Right now, DSW is offering an extra 50% off their clearance sandals—so go ahead and stock up. These shoes are already marked down from their original prices, and now we can take another 50% off. If you’re realizing your summer shoe arsenal is looking a little empty, consider this your saving grace.

Whether you’re in need of a cute summer wedge or a striking and sexy heeled sandal, this DSW sandal sale is can’t-miss. You’ll find brands like Sole Society, Jessica Simpson and Vince Camuto—among plenty others—in the lineup. From now until Sunday, June 14, these clearance styles are an additional 50% off with the code CLEARSAND. So if you see your size, go ahead and snag it. These deals are only here for a few days.

In addition to the sandals—from now through June 15—DSW is also offering 50% off select handbags from Vince Camuto, Sole Society, Lucky Brand and Enzo Angiolini. You can snag some cute new shoes and some new bags at a fraction of the cost. Just don’t forget to use the code KINDABAGDEAL when you check out.

Below, you’ll find some of our favorite sandal and bag picks you can score now for 50% off. We won’t blame you if you add every single item to cart. They’re all too cute to pass up.

1. Valentia Sandal

The simple pink slide sandal gets a fun upgrade with some seriously cute frills. These are neutral enough to go with nearly any ensemble—and can effortlessly elevate a pair of jeans this summer.

2. Kiki Sandal

You can’t go wrong with a classic black heeled sandal this season. Whether you wear this pair with your favorite sundress or cut-offs and a cropped blouses, you’re sure to look cute AF.

3. Caveena Sandal

Pink and orange are a match made in heaven, and these Jessica Simpson heels are seriously too, too cute. If you’re looking for a statement summer heel, consider this pair it.

4. Emei Satchel

Say hello to your new favorite straw bag. This satchel from Vince Camuto is vacation-ready—and looks as good on the beach as it does by your side at brunch.

5. Nicholis Sandal

We’re in love with the snake print detail on these pink heeled sandals. It adds just the right amount of glam to a neutral—but oh-so-cute—shoe.

6. Carsie Espadrille Wedge Sandal

Calling all animal print lovers. This woven wedge sandal is telling you to get a little wild this summer. Pair these sandals with a cute sundress or your favorite short shorts for a fun look!

7. Ceanna Sandal

While this burnt orange sandal is perfect for all your summer adventures, it also transitions well into fall—if the weather where you live takes a while to heat up.

8. Murin Crossbody Bag

This cute crossbody bag is neutral enough to go with all your favorite summer looks, but the embossed snake print gives it a bit of flare.

9. Hezzter Sandal

You’re about to look red hot this summer with these bright red heels from Sole Society. We love the pearl details—and the fact that the block heel is easy to walk in.

10. Ulcie Sandal

These VANELi sandals are classic with a fun and trendy twist. The navy and simple style of the sandal plays well with warm weather outfits, but the clear details are totally on-trend for 2020.

11. Carly Sandals

You can never have too many black heels, and this heeled sandal from Abella is a can’t-miss. With easy slip-on style, you’ll be wearing these sandals all summer long.

12. Borea Sandal

If you’re loving the PVC and clear trend, treat yourself to this Vince Camuto clear bag. The pouch inside keeps all your valuables out of site, and the gold details are perfect for summer.

13. Kenni Satchel

As a huge fan of mules and slides, these Kelly and Katie slides really hit the spot. With a fun animal print and easy-to-walk-in block heel, you definitely need this pair of sandals in your wardrobe.

