DSW’s 20% Off Sale Has Me Adding Every Pair Of Summer Shoes To My Cart RN

There’s nothing quite like a good summer shoe. Arguably, summer shoes are the most fun of any season—with heeled sandals, summery mules and even espadrille wedges available in spades. And right now, you can shop them all at 20% off at the DSW July 2020 sale. Talk about a game-changer. DSW always has amazing deals on shoes, but now the prices are even better. Catch me adding every single pair of these summery shoes from DSW to my cart at this very moment. These deals are too good—and the shoes are too cute—to pass up this season.

Though my roommate has heard me exclaim plenty of times that I have too many shoes, the reality is that you can never have too many—as long as you have a place to store them. My frustrations have not been at the sheer number of shoes I have, but rather that I have so little room to keep them all organized and put away. I guess I better invest in some storage, though, because my shoe arsenal is about to get much, much bigger thanks to this DSW summer shoe sale. We’re all getting blessed with 20% off of almost everything (!!) on the DSW site right now. If that’s not an excuse to purchase a few new pairs of shoes, I don’t know what is.

Whether you’re someone who lives in trendy heels or an avid lover of mules, there’s a new pair (or three) of shoes waiting to join you on all your summer adventures—or just having an Instagram photoshoot in the backyard. Strappy sandals, summery heels and swoon-worthy mules are all available at 20% off from DSW right now—as long as you make sure to use the code YAYDAYS20 when you check out!

Below, you’ll find 10 pairs sure to entice you, but you can also shop the entire sale on the DSW site right now. Start clearing out some room in your wardrobe, folks, because once you see all the amazing shoes on sale at DSW right now, you won’t be able to resist treating yourself.

1. Nico Sandal

The raffia-covered heel, pastel yellow and trendy square toe are just a few of the reasons this pair of summery heels will be joining my shoe collection.

2. Tavin Sandal

ICYMI, thong sandals are back in a big way. Think your classic flip flop but majorly elevated. These STEVEN NEW YORK black sandals are a great way to test out the trend if you’re hesitant.

3. Rachelle Sandal

Slip into these adorable Korks sandals this summer. They’re neutral enough to play well with all your favorite warm weather ensembles, but definitely have a bit of flare on their own, too.

4. Lury Espadrille Wedge Sandal

Every summer shoe round-up needs a pair of espadrille wedge sandals, and this pair from Dolce Vita is a must-have. The deep coral color is seriously fun and bright.

5. Aliana Sandal

I’m a suck for a good color block shoe, and right now I can’t get over how cute this pair of colorful Marc Fisher heels is. The pinks and oranges are a summery dream.

6. Viola Mule

Another one of my weaknesses? Mules. Give them all to me—especially these white heeled mules from Franco Sarto. Swoon.

7. Cecelia Sandal

One of my favorite pair of shoes from the DSW sale is definitely this black heeled sandal from Bleecker and Bond. It’s a fun and elevated take on the classic black sandal, and I’m all about it.

8. Vinniee Sandal

OK, it’s just too hard to resist the adorable buckle detail on these Kelly and Katie heels. A white-hot summer shoe just waiting to join your wardrobe.

9. Nolan Sandal

Mustard is an ideal color fun any season, but plays particularly well in summer. Plus, if you have warm autumns, you can get away with wearing these mustard heeled sandals into fall.

10. Elisa Sandal

With a block heel and on-trend slingback style, this pair of heels is truly a perfect pick for summer—and will serve you well in spring and early fall, too!

