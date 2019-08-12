This Drunk Taylor Swift Meme Is The Best Way To Start Your Week

This lady has a lot going on. With the impending release of her Lover album and her battle with Scooter Braun–this songstress just wanted to let loose and we don’t blame her. This drunk Taylor Swift meme on Twitter is literally making us LOL. Over the weekend, the “You Need To Calm Down” singer let her hair down in Los Angeles at Beauty & Essex to celebrate her 10 MTV Video Music Award nominations.

It looks like the singer who has been working on everything from her new music to her upcoming movie, Cats, decided to have an adult beverage or two to let loose. She was having an extremely carefree, hot girl moment and at one point Taylor was even seen bopping around to her own song–“You Need To Calm Down.”

However– Taylor’s shimmying and shaking has now sparked a whole ass meme and we cannot stop laughing. In the company of her guests which included Laverne Cox, Hayley Kiyoko, the Haim sisters, and A’keria Davenport–Taylor messed up her hair and even shouted: “I fucking love Cardi B” at one point. it looks like Taylor is truly over trying to uphold her, America’s Sweetheart persona and we love it.

And this everyone was how the glorious drunk Taylor Swift meme was born.

Check out some of the glorious memes below.

In a recent interview with Vogue–Taylor got candid about stepping into this new era and we can already tell after the whole Scooter Braun debacle that she’s not about to be silenced. She revealed,

It’s so strange trying to be self-aware when you’ve been cast as this always smiling, always happy ‘America’s sweetheart’ thing, and then having that taken away and realizing that it’s actually a great thing that it was taken away, because that’s extremely limiting,” she said with a smile. “We’re not going to go straight to gratitude with it. Ever. But we’re going to find positive aspects to it. We’re never going to write a thank-you note.”