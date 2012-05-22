Kate Moss Does It: 8 Celebrities Who I Would Want To Drunk Dial Me

When it comes to celebrity couples, it’s obvious that I’m quite the aficionado. However, one couple dominates over all the rest (even though it’s been years since they were actually together). Obviously, I am referring to the relationship between the outrageously successful supermodel Kate Moss and notorious train wreck Pete Doherty. Sure, they were codependent drug addicts who could not function as normal humans, however I realize that their love was deeper than what others thought, and for that I applaud them.

Even though Kate is happily married now, she still apparently has hankerings for her ex-beau — especially when she’s spent the night indulging in the devil’s milk (do people even call alcohol that? Whatever…). Pete was making the rounds at Cannes this week, where he stated, “I’ve listened to her on voicemail. A couple of times she’s got drunk and called me and been a bit silly. But she’s a happily married woman, why does she want to speak to me? Maybe she’s still in love with me. No, she’s not. She hates my guts anyway.”

Sigh. Models — they’re just like us! While we can pretend to act all cool and mature, everyone is guilty of being a little too handsy with their phones after a few too many. In honor of Kate’s wild ways, I’ve composed a gallery of celebrities who I’d love to see on my caller ID at 3 AM.

You can check out all my picks in the slideshow above, and feel free to dish on who you’d love to get a DUI (dialing under the influence) from by leaving a comment down below.