The Drugstore Beauty Brand Kim Kardashian Loves

Kim Kardashian’s beauty look in her Love advent video was nothing if not perfectly seductive: dreamy, lush waves fell down way past her waist and looked a little wet at the ends, creating the ideal steamy post-shower look. As it turns out, hairstylist to the gods the Kardashians César Ramirêz used some very easily obtainable drugstore products to create those luscious locks, and he shared exactly how to recreate the look at home.

First and foremost, get thee to your nearest beauty supply store to pick up some Mizani products—Ramirêz used Mizani Iron Curl Heat Styling Cream ($17) and Mizani Humidity Resistant Mist ($17) to style Kardashian for the shoot, which he applied to Kardashian’s hair—and her epic extensions. “For this look, I used my favorite Indique Hair Extensions,” Ramirêz said today on Kardashian’s app. “I made her some clip-ins using Indique Pure Wavy hair,” using 32-inch extensions. “I wanted to give the hair almost a ‘scrunched’ look,” he said. Done and done.

“It was one of those shoots where we got the chance to try something new,” Ramirêz added. “Kim and I had been wanting to try super long hair for a while and we finally got the chance.” Using a Kardashian Beauty Comb ($7), he “parted Kim’s hair down the middle and blew it dry with plenty of volume” before adding extensions.

“Once her hair was dry, I started clipping the extensions in,” he said. “I like to part sections, measure where the clips will go, then tease where I clip it in.This allows for the extensions to be extremely secure. I worked my way up the hair adding enough to make the hair look full and natural.”

Here’s where the Mizani products come in. “Once all the extensions were in, I applied this product on small sections,” Ramirêz said. “I used a large curling rod and a flat iron in order to create many different curl and wave patterns.” For this shoot, he used a Hot Tools Nano Ceramic Tapered Iron ($50). “Using different tools and curling in different directions really allows for dimension and for the hair to virtually look undone,” he added.

Between takes, Ramirêz swept in with spritzes of Mizani Humidity Resistant Mist. “Throughout the shoot I used this mist to provide shape and hold. It’s a perfect, workable spray for photoshoots,” he said.

Though it’s unlikely you’re planning on going out and shooting your own Love advent video (though, you know, if you are—props), but if you want to recreate Kardashian’s look for, say, New Year’s Eve, have at it.