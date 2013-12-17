There’s a New Shopping Site That Offers Insane Deals In the Form of an Addictive Game

New e-commerce sites who are focused on offering insane deals are great, but they’re also a dime a dozen. However, a new e-commerce site that turns those incredible deals into an addictive online game—well, that’s something totally new. That’s the concept behind Drop ’til You Shop, which just launched in early December.

“We encountered a need to make online shopping entertaining,” the site’s co-founder, Nick Rosenthal, tells StyleCaster. “The gaming element was one of the ways it manifested. There was this desire to bring entertainment to online shopping, which has been around for so long, at least on TV. We soon realized that with this technology, we could develop a super-dynamic [online shopping experience] for our users.”

How It Works: The site runs two “events” a day: one from 9.a.m to 12 noon EST, and one from 9 p.m. to midnight EST. During those three-hour time frames, the tickers you see above star scrolling downward, and the price drops drastically and keeps decreasing. (And it’s not just foam slippers—brands like Marc Jacobs sometimes pop up in the window!) Once you see a price that you deem to be “low enough,” you click “Freeze Price,” at which point you’re taken to the brand’s site to purchase it.

Here’s the gaming part: other shoppers are looking at the exact same screen you are. So if you don’t jump on it quickly enough, someone else might get that Marc by Marc Jacobs bag. But you also want to wait it out, to get the price as low as it can go—it’s the temptation to sit it out that can result in you losing the item for good.

You can head to DropTilYouShop.com tonight at 9 p.m. EST to play in real-time, but for now, check it out on the demo site here. The site’s team is currently in talks with several major brands to embed the game inside their e-commerce sections; keep your eyes peeled!