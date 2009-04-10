Object Of Desire

Drop Jewels earrings, $475, at dropjewels.com

Reason #1

It’s hard for jewelry to be both bold and wearable, yet Julia Fernandez-Pol, the artist behind Drop Jewels, has created a collection that is exactly that.

Reason #2

You can co-design custom necklaces, cuffs, earrings, and hair accessories.

Reason #3

Because while I was looking at images of some of Drop Jewels’ pieces, my boyfriend, a bona fide jock, commented on how fabulous they are. He doesn’t even notice when I dye my hair.