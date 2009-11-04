Droid Phone Hosts Yeah Yeah Yeahs Concert

Droid is a new phone by Motorola and Google which they are hoping will be a viable competitor against the iPhone.

As part of its marketing campaign, Droid will be hosting a Yeah Yeah Yeahs concert on the Lower East Side in Manhattan for anyone who buys the Droid phone on November 6. If you already have an iPhone (which you probably do because I’m the only person I know still using a CrackBerry), follow Verizon on Twitter (@vcastmusic) to try and gain entry to the exclusive show.

Check out the press release below which basically states you have to hunt Verizon’s Street Team like a feral animal to get your hands on a Droid and then win tickets:

You can be one of the first to experience the brand new Droid by Motorola – the world’s first smartphone with Android 2.0 – available exclusively on the Verizon Wireless network. Follow Verizon Wireless’ New York Street Teams at Twitter.com/vcastmusic to find out where they will be so you can be one of the first to try the Droid out for yourself and win tickets to attend an exclusive celebration in Manhattan’s Lower East Side featuring a performance by Yeah Yeah Yeahs and mingle with celebrity guests including Adrian Grenier, Kim Delaney, Katrina Bowden and more.

Anyone who purchases a Droid on November 6 will also win tickets to attend the event.



For more information visit Twitter.com/vcastmusic.

I appreciate the Droid’s efforts to take down the iPhone empire, but then again, the iPhone has an application that lets you create fart sounds on a keyboard. Soooo…your move Droid.