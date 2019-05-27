StyleCaster
The Instagrammer’s Guide to Beach Drink-ware

Maggie Griswold
Photo: Candace Napier Ross.

I’ll admit it: Sometimes, I buy things because I know they’ll look good in a photo. It’s usually not the only reason I buy something, but if I’m between something that might be more practical, but less photogenic and something that’s less practical, but will look great in a flatlay, I’m going with the latter. This is, of course, exactly the case when it comes to summer drinkware. When I’m sitting on the beach or at the pool sipping on a drink, you better believe that cup, tumbler, water bottle, etc. needs to be photo-op ready. Sorry not sorry.

If you also like to rank your potential purchases based on cuteness and Instagrammable-ness, I’ve got your back. There are so many top-notch adorable and photogenic beach and pool drinkware options out there, and they want to star in your next Instagram. Whether you’re an avid flatlay maker, hand-holding-something-in-front-of-a-wall photo taker or just an aspiring Instagram influencer, I’ve found the cutest summer drinkware perfect for Instagram and beyond.

From summer-themed sippers so cute you’ll be posing with them all day long to tumblers you’ll want to carry around everywhere—not just the beach or pool—this summer, there’s a photo-worthy drinkware option waiting for you. I rounded up 21 of the best and most Instagrammable summer drinkware options, so go ahead and indulge a little. It’ll be hard not to buy all of them, but don’t say I didn’t warn you.

1. Stainless Steel Tumbler, $28 at ban.do

Forever busy, except when I’m on the beach sipping from this cute tumbler.

2. Retro Thermos, $18 at Sunnylife USA

The retro vibes on this thermos are strong, and I’m very into it.

3. Peach Stainless Steel Canister, $16 at Urban Outfitters

Call Me by Your Name, but make it drinkware.

4. Hot Stuff Ceramic Mug, $14 at ban.do

Perfect for coffee (or Kalua) on the beach.

5. Sip Sip Tumbler with Straw, $15 at ban.do

This tumbler is just so nice to stare at.

6. Neon Orange Retro Sipper, $12 at Sunnylife USA

Who doesn’t love a good water pun?

7. Banana Flask, $16 at Urban Outfitters

A summer-appropriate flask to bring with you on vacation.

8. Flamingo Sipper, $16 at ban.do

Make a statement with this adorable flamingo sipper.

9. Peach Tumbler, $16 at Sunnylife USA

More peaches, please. (You can never have too many, OK?)

10. Stainless Steel Tumbler, $28 at ban.do

Fun fact: Ban.do has this design in a planner as well, so you could really get your flatly game going with matching accessories.

11. Sun Squad Plastic Fruit Salad Print Tumbler, $6 at Target

This tumbler is so cute and summery!

12. Igloo Jug, $18 at Urban Outfitters

Aesthetic AF.

13. Rainbow Molded Cups with Straw, $19.99 at Oriental Trading

Taste the rainbow; drink from the rainbow.

14. Stainless Steel Wine Glass, $24 at ban.do

Who said you can’t bring wine to the beach?

15. Colloquial Tea Infuser Tumbler, $28 at Anthropologie

For those who are totally tea-obsessed.

16. Party on Pitcher, $24 at ban.do

In case you want to share—or you’re just really thirsty.

17. Watermelon Tumbler, $15 at Sunnylife USA

18. Pineapple Sipper, $15 at Sunnylife USA

19. Plastic Flamingo Tumbler, $4 at Target

This tumbler is so cute and small (and perfect for a little cocktail).

20. Coconut Sipper, $16 at Shopbop

A coconut you can drink out of even if you don’t like coconut water.

21. Valencia To-Go Tumbler, $11.20 at Anthropologie

You’re sure to end up toting around these tumblers everywhere you go.

 

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

