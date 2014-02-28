The Vivant’s Oscars Drinking Game



There is no night in Hollywood quite like the Oscars. This year, whether you’re hitting a ritzy viewing party or watching from the comfort of your couch, we guarantee there will be plenty to toast during the ceremony. Here’s what you need to play along with our game: a few bottles of wine and a bottle of tequila (hey, we take drinking games seriously).

And now, to cover ourselves, this game is only for people over the age of 21. Please drink responsibly.

Take a sip of your drink:

Any time that Ellen DeGeneres dances (two sips if she twerks).

If Jennifer Lawrence makes a comment about being hungry.

When the camera cuts to a reaction shot from Jared Leto.

Every time you see a star wearing Marchesa.

When there is an awkward cutoff during an acceptance speech.

If you spot Leonard DiCaprio looking bored.

When Ryan Seacrest refers to someone’s dress as “fabulous.”

Every time the number of times Meryl Streep has been nominated gets mentioned.

If you see a celebrity publicist in the background on their Blackberry.

If someone thanks their stylist in their awards speech.

Every time you wish Amy Peohler and Tina Fey were hosting.

Each time you spot jewelry that costs more than what you made last year.

Take a shot:

Any time someone cries during their speech.

If Pink does acrobatics during her performance.

When you see someone with a baby bump.

When a star mentions bringing their mother as their date.

If someone mentions their jewelry needing a security guard.

If Lupita Nyong’o looks utterly perfect.

Chug the remainder of your drink:

If Meryl Streep wins another Oscar.

Emma Thompson appears to be drunk.

If “Philomena” wins Best Picture.

If someone mispronounces the designer of the dress they are wearing.

Chug the remainder of your drink and then go to the store and buy a bottle of tequila and drink it all:

If Jennifer Lawrence wins an Oscar and perfectly falls in her Christian Dior Haute Couture gown, again.

