Drink Up! How Much Wine You Need for Thanksgiving

With Thanksgiving dinner rapidly approaching, at the top of our minds is how much wine do we need? The conundrum possibly has something to do with knowing we are going to be seated next to Uncle Mort listening to stories about his stamp collection for the seventh year in a row. We sought out Thorny Rose winemaker Co Dinn for the much needed lowdown.

Dinn shared with us, “This obviously depends on your guests drinking style, but as a general rule of thumb, plan on a third of a bottle for each person drinking at the table or a half a bottle if you know the guests are enthusiastic wine lovers!”

Some of Dinn’s other Thanksgiving wine tips. “It’s good to have both red and white as options for your guests. Since it’s difficult to find a single bottle that will take you from appetizer to dessert, try looking for varietals with versatility. For instance, a red, like the Thorny Rose Red Blend, pairs equally well with stuffing and dessert, and a white, like Thorny Rose Sauvignon Blanc, fits nicely with a green bean casserole and mashed potatoes.”

And there you have it. Happy sipping this Thanksgiving everyone.