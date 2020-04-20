Elevated Cocktail Kits to Channel Your Inner Mixologist

You don’t have to go to a fancy bar and drop a massive fortune to enjoy stellar cocktails—in fact, it’s never been easier to master the art of mixology right in the comfort of your own kitchen. Whether you’re hosting a cocktail party with friends, or simply looking for an elevated adult beverage to complement your takeout dinner, cocktail mixing kits are perhaps the easiest way to refine and master your cocktail-making skills without dropping major coin.

While a nice glass of cheap wine or craft beer are obvious go-to’s for enjoying a boozy night at home, DIY cocktails are so much more festive and they’re also kind of fun to make. Rather than just looking up recipes on Google and winging it with the ratios, these beginner-friendly drink mixing sets are a foolproof way to practice your craft and save money in the process. Plus, these chic looking bar accessories look extra luxe on your bar cart or kitchen counter—they’re basically pro-level set-ups. Here, we’ve highlighted a few of our favorite drink-mixing kits that contain everything you need to make the perfect mixed drink.

1. Barillio Rose Copper Cocktail Shaker Set Bartender Kit

This ultra-chic rose-gold hued bartender set comes with literally everything you need to make a delicious cocktail. The kit comes with a 24-ounce stainless steel martini mixer, one muddler, a mixing spoon, a jigger, two liquor pourers, a luxe velvet carrying bag and a recipe book to get your creative juices flowing.

2. Aozita 24 oz Cocktail Shaker Bartender Set

This all-inclusive drink mixing set allows you to play bartender from home. It comes with all the essentials for a delicious mixed drink at home: a stainless steel martini shaker, mixing spoon, a muddler, one measuring Jigger, liquor pourers with dust caps, and a comprehensive manual of cocktail recipes.

3. Cresimo Bartender Cocktail Set

This cocktail shaper bar set contains all the tools you need to upgrade your home bar get-up with just a few key pieces. It also features a helpful, built-in bartender strainer for ease of use and to reduce spills. Lastly, the set also includes an illustrated cocktail manual to help you make the perfect drink of your choice every time.