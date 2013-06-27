Drink Up On ‘Downton Abbey’ Wine

“Downton Abbey” fans can now watch their favorite TV show while sipping on a wine inspired by the British period drama. Wines That Rock, a company that produces wines in homage to the Grateful Dead, the Rolling Stones, and Pink Floyd, has created a wine that references the popular wines of the 1900s (the period that Downton is set in). According to a press release the wines will “recreat[e] the rich Bordeaux wines imported by the British aristocracy from France in the early 1900s…[the] wine will come from grapes grown on the same vines and from the same soil as the era depicted in Downton Abbey.”

Dulong Grands Vins de Bordeaux will produce the new range of Bordeaux Clarets and Bordeaux Blancs, which will be sold as single bottles and gift sets throughout the US and Canada.

