Mango is Selling a $99 Version of Dries Van Noten’s Striped Silk Dress From Spring 2015

We know, we know: Designer knock-offs don’t always deserve to be endorsed, but hey—even Balmain’s creative director Olivier Rousteing recently admitted he downright loves when retailers like Zara copy him, as it’s the mark of excellent work and a creative mind.

That said, we feel okay about endorsing this silky striped dress from Mango, which is clearly “inspired” by the one Dries Van Noten sent down its Spring 2015 runway—just with some minor detail differences. Oh, and it’s $99.99, whereas Dries’ version will set you back a few thousand bucks.

To really replicate the look, wear it with sporty white sandals—pool slides, flatforms, Birkenstocks, Tevas—but we think it’ll look equally killer all season with dressier shoes like pumps, stilettos, or sky-high platforms. Add a pair of cool acetate shades, loose hair, minimal makeup, and you’re done.

Then, go somewhere fabulous to congratulate yourself for having saved a month’s rent.