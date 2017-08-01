Drew Barrymore’s Unwaxed Brows Are Relatable as Hell

Got a minute? Here’s your midday roundup of all your need-to-know news in fashion, beauty, entertainment, and beyond.

Drew Barrymore posted a pic of her unwaxed eyebrows, and we hardcore relate. [Us Weekly]

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds won’t call their daughter’s “bossy” for the most wonderfully, feminist reason ever. [USA Today]

Bella Thorne has *finally* ditched Scott Disick for someone new (thank goodness). [Cosmo AU]

Channing and Jenna Tatum’s daughter was *not* impressed by “Step Up”—a.k.a. the movie where her parents first met. [Elle]

A 24-hour wine fountain was installed in Italy, and we’re literally booking our trip this second. Oh, and did we mention it’s free? [Bustle]

In support of her sister battling cancer, Kathy Griffin shaved her signature red hair. [Allure]

George and Amal Clooney announced their charity will fund seven schools for Syrian refugees in Lebanon. [Glamour]

Yikes: Casey Affleck’s wife, Summer Phoenix, just filed for divorce. [The Cut]

Lush Cosmetics created a bubble bar in the shape of a fidget spinner. Yup. [Cosmo AU]

Whitney Port gave birth to a beautiful baby boy with the cutest name ever. [Refinery29]

Khloe Kardashian will be a mentor and judge for this year’s VFiles’ runway competition. [Fashionista]

Only a week after shaving her head, Kate Hudson was spotted wearing a wig pretty similar to her old locks. [People]

Uh, can we party with Queen Elizabeth? Apparently, her majesty has three cocktails before 1 p.m. everyday. [Vanity Fair]