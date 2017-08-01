StyleCaster
Share

Drew Barrymore’s Unwaxed Brows Are Relatable as Hell

What's hot
StyleCaster

Drew Barrymore’s Unwaxed Brows Are Relatable as Hell

by
Drew Barrymore’s Unwaxed Brows Are Relatable as Hell
Photo: Getty Images

Got a minute? Here’s your midday roundup of all your need-to-know news in fashion, beauty, entertainment, and beyond.

Drew Barrymore posted a pic of her unwaxed eyebrows, and we hardcore relate. [Us Weekly]

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds won’t call their daughter’s “bossy” for the most wonderfully, feminist reason ever. [USA Today]

Bella Thorne has *finally* ditched Scott Disick for someone new (thank goodness). [Cosmo AU]

Channing and Jenna Tatum’s daughter was *not* impressed by “Step Up”—a.k.a. the movie where her parents first met. [Elle]

MORE: Sarah Hyland Just Got the Prettiest Dark Brown Extensions

A 24-hour wine fountain was installed in Italy, and we’re literally booking our trip this second. Oh, and did we mention it’s free? [Bustle]

In support of her sister battling cancer, Kathy Griffin shaved her signature red hair. [Allure]

George and Amal Clooney announced their charity will fund seven schools for Syrian refugees in Lebanon. [Glamour]

Yikes: Casey Affleck’s wife, Summer Phoenix, just filed for divorce. [The Cut]

Lush Cosmetics created a bubble bar in the shape of a fidget spinner. Yup. [Cosmo AU]

MORE: How Serena Williams Fought Racism and Sexism to Beat the Wage Gap

Whitney Port gave birth to a beautiful baby boy with the cutest name ever. [Refinery29]

Khloe Kardashian will be a mentor and judge for this year’s VFiles’ runway competition. [Fashionista]

Only a week after shaving her head, Kate Hudson was spotted wearing a wig pretty similar to her old locks. [People]

Uh, can we party with Queen Elizabeth? Apparently, her majesty has three cocktails before 1 p.m. everyday. [Vanity Fair]

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share