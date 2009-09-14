Drew Barrymore at the Toronto Film Festival

Never one to take herself too seriously, here is Drew Barrymore as she presented the cast of her new film Whip It at the Toronto Film Festival. While her look may be scrutinized, it gets StyleCaster’s official seal of approval—;make that obsession. And yes, that includes her already-dyed blonde hair apparently dipped into a vat of black dye (she is promoting a film about roller derby—;why shouldn’t she have a little fun with it? She is appropriately reflecting it’s playful spirit).

Besides, we all know that Drew Barrymore, and only Drew Barrymore, is bat-shit crazy enough to pull off this look in its bumblebee-themed entirety. Her Alexander McQueen dress is a fun and youthful canary hue, befitting for a young film star, while the highly-patterned black lace overlay ups the sophistication-level to that of Barrymore’s director and producer status. The organic, sinuous design of the lace is totally mesmerizing, especially on her décolletage and arms, and we like how Barrymore cheekily off-sets the look with the wack-job hairstyle. Prim, ladylike shoes balance the look the hair, the intricate lace and the bright color. Doesn’t Ellen Page look boring by comparison?