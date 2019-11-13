Drew Barrymore’s White Blazer Look Is an Unexpected Twist on a Fall Trend

Scroll To See More Images

As the leaves and weather change, so do the seasonal styles. Celebrities are caught donning new fall ensembles, giving us all a peek into what’s currently trending. In that same vein, Drew Barrymore’s latest fall street style look—while attending Charlize Theron’s Africa Outreach Project fundraising event—is a fresh twist on some classic autumnal trends. As someone who lived through ’80s celebrity fashion trends, the terrors of the early aughts styles and into today’s hodgepodge of fashion from all different eras (just slightly recreated), Drew Barrymore knows her stuff. The actress has had time to hone her sartorial skills, and give the people what they really want: looks on looks on looks.

At Charlize Theron’s African Outreach Project event on Tuesday night, Drew Barrymore stepped out in an ensemble that’s both reminiscent of past and current trends, as well as something a little new. The actress wore high-waisted shimmering navy pants paired with a white blazer—and a pocket square!!—along with platform heels. There’s a lot to unpack in this melding of different eras and trends, but Barrymore’s white blazer is definitely the pièce de résistance. If Drew Barrymore says you can wear white after Labor Day, you can wear white after Labor Day. (Shame on whomever made that rule, anyway.) The blazer and pocket square give the entire ensemble a bit of a tuxedo-chic vibe reminiscent of the current women’s suiting trends. Paired with the platform heels, however—an upcoming trend for 2020—Drew Barrymore sets herself apart from anyone else. Are we even surprised?

Of course, I’d be remiss if I didn’t also mention Drew Barrymore’s feather earrings. Suddenly, I’m getting flashbacks to 2010, when I had feathers sewn into my hair. The actress’ feather earrings give the same effect, but are much, much easier to take out at the end of the night. Drew Barrymore’s street style has truly evolved into something none of us could ever truly recreate—It’s uniquely Drew Barrymore. And frankly, I’ll keep supporting her sartorial choices forever.