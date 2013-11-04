Congrats Drew Barrymore! The Actress is Pregnant With Baby Number Two

A big congratulations to Drew Barrymore, who’s expecting baby number two with husband Will Kopelman, the actress’s rep confirmed to E! News.

The 38-year-old actress, producer, and Flower Cosmetics creator gave birth to her first child, daughter Olive, last September, and hasn’t been shy about expressing her desire to expand her brood, and the benefits of married life.

“[Kopelman] so excruciatingly honest, and I love it,” Barrymore told USA Today in January. “I know I married someone who’s real with me. He challenges me. He doesn’t take my stuff. He’s a strong, great guy. His intentions are impeccable. He really believes in working for things, putting in the effort, and being honest. I really root for him and his happiness.” And when asked if she wanted siblings for Olive, Barrymore didn’t hesitate: “Yes!”

No details have been released about when the couple is expecting baby number two, but we’re going to take an educated guess and say it’ll be sometime next summer.