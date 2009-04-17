Drew Barrymore on Regis & Kelly This Morning

I know. StyleCaster is obsessed with Drew. Can you blame us? She is giving me a solid reason to stay home on Saturday night to watch Grey Gardens on HBO. And this morning she appeared on the Mark Consuelos Regis & Kelly show in a gorgeous black and white Narcisco Rodriguez dress, red Miu Miu peep toes and a Tom Binns bracelet. Fresh faced and braided, the 34 year old Drew (Happy Birthday, Drew!) looks blissful and excited about her roll as “Little Edie” Bouvier Beale. Stay tuned for my full review of the remake of one of my favorite documentary films.