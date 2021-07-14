Drew Barrymore Just Told Leonardo DiCaprio He’s ‘Hot’ & Now Fans Are Telling Her to Shoot Her Shot

Could Drew Barrymore and Leonardo DiCaprio ever be an item? Well, it looks like at least one of them wouldn’t be opposed to the idea! Barrymore dropped a rather flirtatious comment on one of DiCaprio’s posts recently—and fans are absolutely living for it.

It all started when the Titanic star, 46, took to Instagram on Tuesday, July 13, to share an infographic about the dangers of climate change and global warming. “The possibility for humanity to survive on this planet hinge on these few degrees,” DiCaprio wrote in the caption of his post. As it turns out, however, our rapidly heating planet wasn’t the only “hot” topic on the table.

Barrymore, 46, hopped into DiCaprio’s comments with a flirty observation: “You should be the only hot one, and not our planet!” the Santa Clarita Diet star wrote. And, on a more serious note: “Thank you for always have been [sic] the pioneer of saving our earth,” she added in a separate comment. While DiCaprio has yet to reply to the Drew Barrymore Show host, her fans couldn’t help but weigh in. “Drew out here just hitting us with the hard cold facts about this hottie,” wrote one social media user. “I am LIVING for this comment,” added another. A third comment read, “Shoot your shot girl!”

So, what are the chances Barrymore scores? For what it’s worth, DiCaprio is currently spoken for, so it’s unlikely for now. The Oscar winner is currently dating 24-year-old model and actress, Camila Morrone. The pair, who have a more than two-decade age gap between them, first started dating in 2017 following DiCaprio’s split from Danish model, Nina Agdal. According to a source who spoke to Entertainment Tonight, DiCaprio and Morrone remain “very in love.”

“Camila is his dream girl. She’s young, sweet, simple and it’s easy because she gets along well with his family and he gets along great with hers too,” the insider explained. “They’ve known each other forever and it just works.”

Barrymore, for her part, divorced her third husband, actor Will Kopelman, in 2016 and remains single. But hey—even if DiCaprio doesn’t appreciate her “hot” sense of humor, someone out there definitely will!