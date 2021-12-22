Keanu Reeves Once Took a Teenage Drew Barrymore on an ‘Irresponsibly Fast’ Motorcycle Ride—Inside Their 30-Year Friendship

A trip down memory lane. As he continues to promote The Matrix 4, Keanu Reeves and Drew Barrymore sat down for an interview at the actress’ namesake talk show, where she recalled a very special moment between the two: a time when he took her on a motorcycle ride on her 16th birthday.

Reeves, 57, and Barrymore, 46, first met on the set of the 1986 Christmas musical film Babes in Toyland and have remained close friends since.

The daytime host shared the warm memory with her audience on the December 21, 2021 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. “I was at this club and it was my 16th birthday and you came in,” she told Reeves. “You walked in and you grabbed my hand and you took me outside and you put me on your motorcycle and we drove at the warp speed of my life.” The Charlie’s Angels alum continued, “We went and you took me on the ride of my life. And I was so free, I was such a free human being. And it was just this moment where I just remember loving life and being so happy.”

The Matrix Resurrections star looked excited as the two reminisced about the moment, which, as Barrymore recalled, took place on Los Angeles’ Third Street. The audience cheered as the actress stood up and skipped around the stage, noting that that’s exactly how she felt after the ride.

“I didn’t even think of it as a Sweet 16,” said the host. “But I’m now realizing that you can’t have a better Sweet 16 than being put on your motorcycle and having the moment where you understand what freedom is.”

Reeves was quick to point out that, “If we were on Third, we probably went fast.”

“Irresponsibly fast,” Barrymore added with a laugh.

The John Wick actor has been known for his decades-long passion for motorcycles and founded Arch Motorcycle, his custom motorcycle company, in 2011. “Riding your bike is thrilling and there is a freedom to it,” he told Barrymore.

When asked if he also had a special moment when he felt the freest, he took a moment before revealing that it happened after he realized he wanted to become an actor.

“I love what happens after someone says ‘action,’” said Reeves. “We begin and we’re in the moment. We might have prepared a lot and we have our past and history and what we’re trying to do in the story we’re trying to tell, but that moment of ‘action’ or ‘let’s begin,’ it’s fun.”

