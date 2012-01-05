Drew Barrymore Is Engaged To The Son Of Former Chanel CEO

Wow, it really is the season for engagements. Drew Barrymore is now officially engaged to her beau, Will Kopelman, who just so happens to be the son of Arie Kopelman. If you don’t know who that is, know this: he was the CEO of Chanel. (‘Nuff said.)

While he is now retired, I’m willing to bet that he has quite a bit of Chanel swag lying around the house, so basically, Drew is the luckiest b*tch in the world. Ugh. And Will is a total dreamboat!

The 34-year-old art consultant proposed to Drew over the holidays in swanky Sun Valley, Idaho. I’m happy for Drew. After a weird string of men that actually includes Tom Green (um, remember when they were married?), I’m thrilled to see her settling down.

Congratulations, you two!