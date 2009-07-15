Drew Barrymore Goes The Distance

It’s true Drew Barrymore has had her style ups and downs in the past year. She started the year off right, wowing us with her Grey Gardens promotional tour looks, and when you raise the bar that high it’s tough for us to accept anything less than glamorous perfection. But alas, Drew has been spending the past two weeks on the set of her new movie Going the Distance, looking like her usual cute self. Sure she’s not clad in designer gowns but she’s got that cool girl next-door thing going for her.

Tuesday afternoon, the He’s Just Not That Into You star was looking very 80s in skinny black pants, fold over boots and a grey and neon print top which looks a little like an Atari screen to us. And guess what? You can get Drew’s Atari loving look from Urban Outfitters.