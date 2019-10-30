Drew Barrymore Looks Like a ‘70s Dream In This Chic Red Carpet Ensemble

Scroll To See More Images

Drew Barrymore may look pretty in pink, but she’s also pretty damn stunning in green. The actress has had plenty of red carpet events to perfect her style, and I’d say she’s become a top-notch fashionista. On Tuesday, at the 4th Annual WWD Honors, Drew Barrymore’s outfit proved once again that she knows how to slay on a red—or, in this case, black—carpet. After surviving classic ’80s and ’90s fashions (of which we’ve seen a major resurgence in the last few years) and the unfortunate styles of the early aughts (some of which are coming back to haunt me), Drew Barrymore has stepped into 2019 looking like a ’70s dream. Her most recent red carpet look is the perfect melding of two completely different decades, and I’m here for it.

Dressed in a stunning Stella McCartney dress, Drew Barrymore posed for the cameras—and everyone probably swooned as she did so. The gorgeous green gown is straight off the runway from Stella McCartney’s Fall/Winter 2019 collection, and Drew Barrymore definitely does it justice. A film icon wearing a fashion icon’s dress. Could there be a better match made in heaven than this? I think not. Drew Barrymore was the perfect celebrity to wear this horse-covered green gown (Yes, it’s covered in a horse print for all my former horse girls out there!!) and I will never stop loving this look.

Of course, the cherry on top of this sartorial sundae is the fact that Drew Barrymore wore sunglasses on the red carpet. The dress itself already has a bit of a ’70s flare, but the lightly tinted sunnies atop Barrymore’s nose seal the damn deal. The actress looks like the ultimate ’70s babe—including her loose and way locks. Barrymore’s ensemble seriously looks like something my stylish mom would have worn back in high school, which is a testament to both the actress’ and my mom’s style. Drew Barrymore remains iconic, and I don’t see that stopping any time in the future.