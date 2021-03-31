StyleCaster
Who Gave Drew Barrymore The Right To Make Such Gorgeous Kitchenwares?

Julia Marzovilla
Photo: Courtesy of Beautiful by Drew Barrymore; Adobe. Design: Cierra Miller/STYLECASTER.

Whether you’re a cooking whiz or the type of person who just learned how to use their oven this year, it’s safe to say that you could probably use some new cookware for your space. I don’t know about you, but I honestly couldn’t tell you when, where, or how I ended up with my current mismatched accumulation of pots, pans and appliances. It looks like Drew Barrymore has heard my cries for help, because the queen of daytime TV just dropped a colorful, coordinated new cookware line at Walmart—and I think I’m going to buy everything.

Yes, you read that right: Drew Barrymore is coming for your kitchens. The woman behind Flower Beauty and Flower Home has now launched Beautiful by Drew Barrymore—a chic-as-hell collection of pots, pans, appliances and more that are designed to be shown off instead of hidden in your cabinets. Everything is available in classic neutral options, but also fun colors like sage green and blueberry. Now even your air fryer, kettle and toaster oven can match your vibrant aesthetic!

The full line is exclusively available at Walmart, so you just know that the prices are going to be good. Everything retails for under $150, so use this launch as a sign to refresh your kitchen—even if that “kitchen” is just a nook in your apartment and not, you know, something massive and straight out of Architectural Digest. Cue the house tour!

If you’re ready to amp up your kitchenwares, read on for a few of my favorite pieces from the Beautiful by Drew Barrymore collection.

STYLECASTER | Drew Barrymore Beautiful Kitchenware

Touchscreen Air Fryer

Everyone obsesses over air fryers for a reason—they are so! damn! handy! Convenient, but not necessarily cute. Until now! This option in “Sage Green” takes care of that and perfectly matches your dream kitchen aesthetic.

STYLECASTER | Drew Barrymore Beautiful Kitchenware

Touchscreen Air Fryer Toaster Oven

I never knew a toaster oven could look this good. Barrymore’s modern version makes me wish that I needed a new one but sadly, I don’t. Please, buy this if only to make me feel a little more jealous of your aesthetically pleasing kitchen. It has a touch screen, people!

STYLECASTER | Drew Barrymore Beautiful Kitchenware

Enamel Dutch Oven

If you’ve been inspired to buy a dutch oven after seeing them pop up everywhere on Instagram, you’re not alone. While most options are pretty pricey, this one in shade “Blueberry” retails for just under $60—affordable and cute!

STYLECASTER | Drew Barrymore Beautiful Kitchenware

Jumbo Cooker 

Who needs a serving platter when your cookware looks this cute? Bring this fancy sage green pot right to your table for a more rustic approach to dining this season. Or, you know, just take pictures of your food in it for the ‘Gram.

STYLECASTER | Drew Barrymore Beautiful Kitchenware

Electric Kettle

Your morning cup of tea just got a seriously trendy upgrade. You won’t want to hide this green electric kettle in one of your cabinets, so clear some room for a permanent home on your countertop.
