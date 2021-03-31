Who Gave Drew Barrymore The Right To Make Such Gorgeous Kitchenwares?

Scroll To See More Images

Whether you’re a cooking whiz or the type of person who just learned how to use their oven this year, it’s safe to say that you could probably use some new cookware for your space. I don’t know about you, but I honestly couldn’t tell you when, where, or how I ended up with my current mismatched accumulation of pots, pans and appliances. It looks like Drew Barrymore has heard my cries for help, because the queen of daytime TV just dropped a colorful, coordinated new cookware line at Walmart—and I think I’m going to buy everything.

Yes, you read that right: Drew Barrymore is coming for your kitchens. The woman behind Flower Beauty and Flower Home has now launched Beautiful by Drew Barrymore—a chic-as-hell collection of pots, pans, appliances and more that are designed to be shown off instead of hidden in your cabinets. Everything is available in classic neutral options, but also fun colors like sage green and blueberry. Now even your air fryer, kettle and toaster oven can match your vibrant aesthetic!

The full line is exclusively available at Walmart, so you just know that the prices are going to be good. Everything retails for under $150, so use this launch as a sign to refresh your kitchen—even if that “kitchen” is just a nook in your apartment and not, you know, something massive and straight out of Architectural Digest. Cue the house tour!

If you’re ready to amp up your kitchenwares, read on for a few of my favorite pieces from the Beautiful by Drew Barrymore collection.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Touchscreen Air Fryer

Everyone obsesses over air fryers for a reason—they are so! damn! handy! Convenient, but not necessarily cute. Until now! This option in “Sage Green” takes care of that and perfectly matches your dream kitchen aesthetic.