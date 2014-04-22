Drew Barrymore Welcomed Second Baby Girl Named Frankie!

A big congrats to Drew Barrymore and her husband Will Kopelman, who welcomed their second daughter together today (on Earth day—go figure.)



“Happy to announce that today we are the proud parents of our second daughter, Frankie Barrymore Kopelman,” the couple told Us Weekly in a statement. “Olive has a new little sister, and everyone is healthy and happy!”

Barrymore, 39, and art consultant Kopelman (who’s dad was the former CEO of Chanel) tied the knot in June 2012, and welcomed their first daughter Olive, on Sept. 26, 2012.