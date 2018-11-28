Behold: The Dos and Don’ts of Dressing to Look Taller

Scroll To See More Images

As the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show approaches, there’s only one thing on our minds (okay, besides the fact that Halsey, Rita Ora and Shawn Mendes are headlining it—swoon): legs, legs, legs!

This year, the notoriously long-and-lean Victoria’s Secret Angels and their complementary supermodels include some of our all-time favorite runway slayers, from rookie Bella Hadid to the ever-glorious veteran Alessandra Ambrósio, whose appearance at the 2018 VS Fashion Show was actually her last for the big-name brand. The event will be televised on ABC this December 2, and we can hardly wait to gawk at these women’s calves. (Seriously, how?!)

Despite all the advertising out there that promises to give us lean, toned bods like the Angels themselves, it’s hardly likely we’ll be hitting the runway next year—even if our willpower miraculously prevented us from stuffing our faces with carbs this holiday season, we’d still need several more inches of height on our side.

Fortunately, with the help of Audree Kate, StyleCaster’s #1 Fashion Stylist and Editor, we’ve discovered a way to look just as long and lean as those supermodels—without cutting the carbs. And the best part? We didn’t spend a penny. (Or even exercise!)

Turns out, if you’re not naturally blessed with Karlie Kloss’ legs, the secret to looking super-tall lies in your wardrobe. Audree shared her tips for looking taller and leaner, so we tested them out. And, not going to lie—they’re kind of amazing. Scroll down to see how each of her tips can give you the length you’ll be longing for post-Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show this season.

Try Column Dressing

Audree says to “look for straight, tailored pieces that create a ‘column’ feel. It will create straight lines up and down your body, and you will appear taller.” She’s not wrong—have you ever noticed how parallel lines tend to make an object (or, in this case, your bod) look slimmer and longer? Which brings us to our next tip…

Wear Vertical Stripes

Vertical stripes pretty much do the same thing as column dressing does — they give the illusion that you’re super-tall, even if you’re not a VS Angel.

Opt for High-Waisted Jeans

High-waisted jeans are shamazing for multiple reasons—one of which is that they make you look taller! Additionally, Audree reminds us that “they hit you at your waist, which is typically the smallest area of your stomach region… it’s very flattering.” And there’s nothing better than a flattering pair of jeans.

Go Monochromatic

A monochromatic outfit creates a “cohesive” look, which “doesn’t confuse the eye,” according to our expert. The result: legs for days!

Choose the Micro-est of Prints

Especially if you’re petite, teeny-tiny prints can make a surprisingly big statement. Reserve the larger prints for days when you want to minimize a part of your body (for example, if you want your hips to look smaller, micro-prints are not your friend).

The Height of Your Boots is Important, Too

Audree notes that it’s crucial to pay attention to where your shoes hit your leg. “Anything that hits mid-calf cuts your leg off,” she says, so it’s better to opt for shoes that land at your ankles. Over-the-knee boots are also a win—they never fail to make you look tall and slim.

Pointed Toes Aren’t Just for Ballerinas

Pointed shoes “elongate your leg,” Audree says. And, now that we think about it, she’s got a point—when was the last time a ballerina looked short? That’s right: never.

Tuck in Your Shirt

Avoiding baggy, boxy and oversized clothing is crucial if you’re aiming for the appearance of height. We’re going for tailored here, people.

Don a V-Neck

V-shaped necklines give the illusion of a longer torso. Longer = taller, and taller = goals. Can’t argue with that math!

Go Neutral on the Shoes

Think about it: if your shoes are a similar color to your skin, they sort of… blend. This, in turn, makes your legs look just that much longer—especially if you’re wearing heels!

Of course, Audree also gave us some tips on what not to wear if you’re aiming to appear taller. For example…

Ditch the Capris

We sort of mentioned this earlier, when we told you to monitor your boots. Anything that cuts off your leg at the calf makes you appear even shorter than you actually are!

Avoid Anything Too Tight

Tight-fitting clothes, such as bodycon dresses and skirts, attach themselves to the natural curvature of your body. This is the exact opposite of column dressing, so Audree recommends avoiding anything skintight if you want to appear taller.

Horizontal < Vertical

“Thick horizontal stripes draw the eye across you,” Audree says. What you’re really aiming for is to draw the eye up and down, instead—hence our recommendation of vertical stripes.

Don’t Wear Busy Prints All Over

A busy print can be cute, in small doses. However, similarly to horizontal stripes, busy prints can be “confusing to the eye” when worn in bulk. This, in turn, makes you appear slightly shorter.

Say No to Chunky Accessories

Chunky accessories are fun and bold. However, they aren’t great for adding the illusion of inches. Instead, Audree suggests opting for some more delicate jewelry.

Going “Mini” Doesn’t Always Work

In some cases, mini skirts and dresses can make your legs look a mile long. However, Audree says it’s best to air on the side of caution. “The goal is to create long lines on your body and not chop it up with a lot of skin throughout the look,” she says. #TRUE.

A version of this article was originally published in April 2013.