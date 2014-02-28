Genius: A Silk Blouse Collection That Comes With Interchangeable Collars

What: DRESSHIRT by Marieclaire St. John, a new menswear-inspired line for women that features wear-with-everything silk blouses and—wait for it—a selection of insanely stylish interchangeable collars.

Why: Anything that allows us to maximize our wardrobe while cutting clutter is going to be a hit on our book, and these shirts aren’t only practical, but remarkably stylish, as well. The blouses are a bit of an investment—they start at $230—but each ones comes with three collars. From there, additional collars start at a reasonable $18. Oh, and the entire line is made in New York.

How: The collars detach so each blouse can be completely customized—wear it without a collar, mandarin-style, or with one of the many rounded, pointed or standard collars. We’re loving the slightly quirky Marni-esque style of the printed owl collar, while the solid versions add just the right amount of interest to a basic, all-purpose blouse. The beauty is that they can both be worn on the same blouse, creating two totally different vibes on two totally different days.

Find it: DRESSHIRT by Marieclaire St. John