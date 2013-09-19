StyleCaster
A Cupcake Dress Exists, Plus 8 Dresses Made From Crazy Things

Here’s one trend that seems to have gone largely unnoticed during both New York and London Fashion Weeks: dresses made from bizarre, food-inspired materials. To wrap up the runway shows in London, Food Network UK commissioned designer Janis Morrison to create a dress made entirely of actual cupcakes.

The dress took three days to create, weighs almost 30 pounds (which we’re willing to bet is about how many you would gain if you actually ate the dress), and cost more than $1,200 to construct. What’s more, this edible fashion statement actually follows in the footsteps of another foodie fashion moment. During New York Fashion Week, sandwich chain Subway hosted a “Project Subway” competition, in which designers were asked to create dresses made from materials found in the restaurants.

Since dresses made from weird things are definitely having a moment, we found eight great examples to brighten your morning. Click through the gallery to see all the strange creations!

In 1995, costume designer Lizzy Gardiner arrived to the Academy Awards in a dress she made herself, constructed entirely from gold American Express cards.

This photo, which initially appeared in a circa-1930s issue of National Geographic, shows a woman donning a dress made entirely of grapefruit peels. Imagine the fragrance!

We seriously doubt the comfort level of this dress, which is constructed entirely of actual forks.

During the first season of "Project Runway," contestants were asked to peruse a grocery store for supplies to make a dress. Designer Austin Scarlett came up with this incredible creation made from corn husks.

In 2011, eight Canadian designers created stunning couture dresses entirely from toilet paper to raise awareness for breast cancer.

And, of course, lest we forget: Lady Gaga wore a dress constructed of actual raw meat to the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards.

