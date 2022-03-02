8 Dresses That Are Super Flattering For Small Busts—Starting at $16

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you have a small bust, then you know finding the perfect dress isn’t always a walk in the park. There are so many factors to consider besides the obvious one: fit. Things like texture, print and cut make all the difference in camouflaging or accentuating your chest, depending on what you’re going for.

Let it be known that having a smaller chest shouldn’t ever be a point of insecurity. If anything, you can pull off certain styles way better than most, like going braless or rocking a plunging neckline. Not to mention, any type of sports bra, even the low-impact ones, get the job done no matter the workout. Now that’s truly a blessing. What’s more, there are so many super stylish dress options out there that would look SO good on you.

From eye-catching texture to cheeky cutouts, there are dresses in here for all you flat chesters. We made sure to include dresses from top brands such as Reformation, Abercrombie & Fitch and Revolve, among others.

RELATED: I Found The Most Versatile Slip Dress Ever, & It’s Just $20

Tularosa Hillary Mini Dress

You can’t go wrong with adding some extra texture around your chest if you have small boobs. The smocked bodice and ruffles on this Tularosa dress help fill out your bust.

Reformation Christine Dress

Ruffles are also a great way to add volume to your chest, but if you don’t want to go overboard, Reformation’s Christine Dress is tailor-made for you.

Reformation Christine Dress $218 Buy Now

Free People Kristy Sweater Midi

Super sleek halter neck silhouettes are perfect for a little side boob action, while still having full coverage at the front. This Free People midi dress is also backless, which is great for shifting the attention from the front to the back.

Abercrombie & Fitch Halter Maxi Dress

If you’re looking to accentuate your cleavage, reach for a maxi dress that does all the work for you. This Abercrombie & Fitch option does just that and also dips at your bust for an even more flattering fit.

Boohoo Cut Out Halter Mini Dress

Cutout dresses can truly do no wrong for any bust size, since they tease a little bit of skin but also maintain a bit of mystery. This spicy number will soon become your fave going out dress. Plus, it’s a whopping 60 percent off right now.

Missy Empire Plunge Front Mini Dress

Small boobs are nothing to be ashamed of. If anything, you should flaunt them. There’s no better way to do that then with a plunging neckline like the one on this Asos dress.

Gap Smocked Floral Midi Dress

Mix a smocked bodice with a vibrant, bold print like this floral one and you’re good to go. All eyes will be on the print.

Old Navy Puff-Sleeve Chambray Mini Babydoll Dress

Bring on all the volume with this puff-sleeve babydoll dress from Old Navy. It’s the best shape for adding size and dimension to your overall fit.