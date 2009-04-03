Marking its seventh year, Dressed to Kilt has been dubbed “the highest profile Scottish event in the United States.” The highly anticipated event features kilted gents and plaid-clad ladies strutting their stuff down the runway for an A-list of judges. Traditional kilts as well as fashion-forward garb are showcased in a lavish display of Scottish pride.

The first exclamation I hear upon entering the backstage bonanza that is the yearly Scottish overload, is supes cute socials Hayley Bloomingdale and Alexandra Vickers, gesticulating crazily and whispering loud enough for half of M2 to hear, is “We brought our own vodka!”

Good idea, guys. The bar was sooo packed, it was hard to shout out drink orders to David Cohen, one of the “owners” of Pink Elephant. When I finally ordered my requisite Vodka and Vodka, I asked him how much of the club was actually his. Like half? “I can’t really discuss it.” 25%? “Nope.” Less than 10%? “Around there.” Fun!

At least he wasn’t diva enough to allocate pouring duties to the gigantic Pink Elephant (a gay cheerleading team mascot if there ever was one) that stumbled around the already crowded space, jumping into pictures like Miley Cyrus.

Another familiar face was the Geico Caveman. One of modern America’s most unanswered questions is, is that really his face? I was three inches away, and I had NO idea. I tried to ask him if he brought his own makeup artist, but he responded with a desultory, “No comment.” He wouldn’t even tell me where the rest of his brethren were! Although when Ms. Bloomingdale asked if she could call him Caveman, he responded with a brutish grin, “you can call me whatever you want.” Hmmmmm.

I fared no better with Gossip Girl hunk Ed Westwick, who closeted himself in a makeshift VIP area (tons of garment racks pulled together) and absolutely refused to let me take a picture with him. He seemed pretty cozy primping and trimming with fellow almost shirtless Brit Rafi Gavron—;but sometimes it’s fun just to assume our favorite celebs are a little bi curious.

The charmers of the models included the absolutely drop dead gorg Kashmir Snowdon-Jones, who reminded me that her mother in law, was, at one point, Emma Snowdon-Jones.

Andie McDowell looked more like a sister than a mother to her two dazzling daughters, Rainey Qualley and Margaret MacDowell. They live in relative seclusion in North Carolina, which doesn’t deter Rainey from pursuing a career in acting. She has two more years in acting school before she “may go to LA.” I am o-b–b obessed with St. Elmo’s Fire, so I quizzed the trio relentlessly. “It was so cool to see my mom in that role. I would totally want to do something like that.” Of course you would Rainey!

Having met my favorite member of the Brat Pack, I dashed off mid-show, hoping that next year I run into Rob Lowe.

Pink Elephant

Rafi Gavron and Ed Westwick

Kashmir Snowdon-Jones

Andie and Margaret MacDowell

Rainey Qualley and Margaret MacDowell

Catherine Forbes

David Patrick Columbia and Devorah Rose