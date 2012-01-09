Dress-Up Like Downton Abbey’s High Society Brits

In case you have yet to discover the Emmy Winning series Downton Abbey, than you may have to add just one more show to your TiVo lineup.

Every episode provides the proof that high society families bring equally high scandals, which is exactly why we’re totally hooked. The aristocratic Crawley family of the British TV series never fails to dissapoint when it comes to the drama value– and are always dressed to kill.

The pre-Jazz Age babes of Downton Abbey get to play dress up in the glamazon looks of the early 1900’s… Think Boardwalk Empire-meets-Rose in Titanic!

Clearly, we’re not advising you to dress head-to-toe in an Edwardian styled gown, but there are still a few, more subtle ways to incorporate the dashing time period into your everyday ensembles.

With just a hint of British high-class snobbery (and touch of roaring 20’s flapper), you’ll fit right in with the rest of the cast. Incorporate your favorite Downton Abbey character with plenty of sheer lace and embellished beading.

Besides, is anybody really too old to play dress up?