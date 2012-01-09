StyleCaster
Share

Dress-Up Like Downton Abbey’s High Society Brits

What's hot
StyleCaster

Dress-Up Like Downton Abbey’s High Society Brits

Marielle
by
Dress-Up Like Downton Abbey’s High Society Brits
6 Start slideshow

In case you have yet to discover the Emmy Winning series Downton Abbey, than you may have to add just one more show to your TiVo lineup.

Every episode provides the proof that high society families bring equally high scandals, which is exactly why we’re totally hooked. The aristocratic Crawley family of the British TV series never fails to dissapoint when it comes to the drama value– and are always dressed to kill.

The pre-Jazz Age babes of Downton Abbey get to play dress up in the glamazon looks of the early 1900’s… Think Boardwalk Empire-meets-Rose in Titanic!

Clearly, we’re not advising you to dress head-to-toe in an Edwardian styled gown, but there are still a few, more subtle ways to incorporate the dashing time period into your everyday ensembles.

With just a hint of British high-class snobbery (and touch of roaring 20’s flapper), you’ll fit right in with the rest of the cast. Incorporate your favorite Downton Abbey character with plenty of sheer lace and embellished beading.

Besides, is anybody really too old to play dress up?

0 Thoughts?
1 of 6

Ladylike sheer lace and white gloves. What more does a girl need?

Lace crochet cape, $68 at NastyGal; Leather suede gloves, $20 at ASOS

Go glam with an embellished headpiece.

House of Harlow Headpiece, $165 at Boutique To You.

The velvet adorned pieces of the era were a total "I'm better than you" statement. Plus, an oversized cocktail ring really says it all.

Winter Kate cropped jacket, $186 at the OutNet.com; House of Harlow gunmetal ring, $35 at Boutique To You.

Ladies and gents, it's all about the details.

Sequined bolero, $45 at Mango; Winter Kate velvet and silk tank top, $115 at the OutNet.com.

Get the same refined look with an edgier twist.

Sheer maxi dress, $715 at NastyGal.

Look like a million bucks with a timeles statement pendant that will never go out of style.

Gold pave necklace, $25 at Lucky Brand.

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Longchamp x Mary Katrantzou Collab Is Print Heavy For Spring

Longchamp x Mary Katrantzou Collab Is Print Heavy For Spring

Promoted Stories

share